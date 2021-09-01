WESTMINSTER — The buildings and grounds committee will tackle critical reports on the ventilation system at Bellows Falls Union High School and make a recommendation to the full school board about what to do.
Director David Clark of Westminster, during a BFUHS board meeting last week, questioned why the school administration failed to release a critical report from M/E Engineering of Schenectady, N.Y., and distribute it to the board. Clark said Tuesday the report still has not been distributed to the full board.
The report, requested last year, paints a critical picture of previous work done on the building’s heating and air ventilation system. That work was designed by Thomas Engineering Associates of Waitsfield.
M/E Engineering recommends about $250,000 worth of work to make the ventilation system fully functional. The school board is considering grants or COVID-19 school funds to help pay for any improvements.
Clark said it made sense to have both Thomas Engineering and M/E Engineering “face off” before the full board in an attempt to get to the bottom of things of what needs to be done at the school.
A year ago, Clark and fellow Director Jack Bryar of Grafton asked the school administration and then Principal Christopher Hodsden about the state of the high school’s heating and ventilation system, given the coronavirus pandemic.
Current BFUHS Principal John Broadley had solicited a report from Thomas, to review M/E’s engineering report.
But Clark said that didn’t make sense, since Thomas Engineering has what he called “a dog in the fight” and wouldn’t be impartial.
“I’m not an engineer,” Broadley said.
Clark said the only reason he got a copy of the report last month was because he asked for it.
“Quite bluntly, I think Principal Hodsden sandbagged it for almost 12 months,” Clark said, referring to the principal who recently retired in June. “Bluntly, the administration kicked this football around since January.”
Broadley, who was Hodsden’s assistant principal, told the board he was getting up to speed on the ventilation, heating and air conditioning issues at the school.
The board, Clark said, “needs to cross-check facts” having to do with the system, and he urged all the members of the four-town board to get a copy of the M/E report and read it.
According to the report from M/E Engineering, the ventilation in the school was not as good as it could and should have been, considering the school had paid for expensive work on the system a few years earlier.
Glenn Thomas, the principal engineer with Thomas Engineering, said Wednesday in a telephone interview that budget constraints back in 2013 and 2018 meant the full design had not been implemented. He said the classroom wings were fully done, while the ventilation work on the gymnasium and auditorium, and other nearby areas, were not.
Jim DeBell, who was recently promoted to facilities manager for the supervisory union, said the school’s ventilation system was worked on in 2013 and 2018, with the goal of getting more fresh air into the spread-out building.
He said he believes that to save energy and money, an important component of the ventilation system that serves the classroom wing of the school was turned off, contributing the problems.
Some of the equipment, DeBell said, is original to the building, which was built 50 years ago, but he said VOSHA (Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recently visited the school and found no problems.
“We have a lot of capabilities to exchange air in here,” he said.
Director Molly Banik of Westminster, who is chairwoman of the BFUHS board, said she wanted to give Broadley — “the new administration” — time to study the reports and get up to speed.
Banik faulted herself and the board for not being more pro-active on the issue.
“We all sat here and did the bobble-head,” she said.
Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham said she felt the ventilation problems exposed in the M/E report revealed “decades of mismanagement in my opinion.”
Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham questioned whether the entire building could be air conditioned, and DeBell said he would like to “advocate” for it.”
“If the building is comfortable,” he said, the students will be happier.