BURLINGTON – The state has adopted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine, while adding an additional layer of protection.
In addition to the CDC guidance, the Department of Health guidelines allow Vermonters to end isolation on the fifth day if they have gone 24 hours without a fever and have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart, beginning no sooner than day four of their isolation period. The Health Department said in a news release that continuing to wear a mask around others through day 10 of the isolation period is strongly recommended by both the CDC and state.
The CDC announced its new guidance last week. Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine said last week that Vermont would be adopting the guidance but needed to review it and state data to ensure it met the needs of all Vermonters, including workers, employers and other sectors. This guidance does not apply to health care workers, for whom updated CDC guidance was published on Dec. 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said Sunday that the CDC might adjust its policy in the near future, particularly relating to testing during the quarantine period.
A person’s isolation period is the time following a positive test or symptom onset, the Health Department said. Quarantine follows exposure to an infected person when that person is a close contact but for the moment is free of infection.
Under the new state guidance, a person with a positive test – regardless of vaccination status – should stay home and isolate for five days and notify close contacts that they have tested positive.
You can leave home isolation on Day 5, if:
- you have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day four, and
- you never had symptoms, or your symptoms have improved and you feel better, and
- you have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers, and
- you wear a mask around others through day 10.
Levine said in the release that, “While not requiring testing, we strongly recommend Vermonters adopt this 'testing out' strategy to add an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing.”
The updated quarantine guidance details actions for people to follow depending on their vaccination status.
The Health Department said to people who have had booster shots, or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months:
- You do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days.
- A test on day five is recommended.
- If you develop symptoms at any time, get a test and stay home and isolate from others until you receive your test results.
- If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted, or completed the primary series of J&J over two months ago and are not boosted, or are unvaccinated: Stay home and quarantine for five days; you can leave your home after day five if you have no symptoms, and if you have one negative PCR or LAMP test on or after day five or two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day four; and you wear a mask around others through day 10.
If you develop symptoms at any time, get a test and isolate from others until you receive your test results, the release said.
Information about COVID-19, including actions to take if you test positive or are a close contact, where to get vaccination and booster shots, testing and protecting yourself and others, is available at healthvermont.gov/covid-19.