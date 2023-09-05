DUMMERSTON — Just as with apple orchards around the state, a late freeze in May had a devastating effect on Scott Farm's crop.
"We lost 90 percent of our crop," said Simon Renault, who's been the general manager for going on four years. "Usually we bring in 12,000 bushels a year, but this year only 1,000."
All 1,000 of those bushels are being made available at the farm on Kipling Road, where customers can also find Scott Farm's pressed sweet and hard ciders. Apple pies and doughnuts are also available at the farm store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days of the week.
Simon Renault, general manager at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, talks with some people about the apples at the farmstand on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Erin Robinson, an orchardist at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, shows some of the outside damage to the Ginger Gold apples on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that stemmed from the mid-May frost. Though rough looking on the outside, the small crop of apples provided a richer flavor.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
Erin Robinson, an orchardist at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, shows some of the outside damage to the Sansa apples on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that stemmed from the mid-May frost. Though rough looking on the outside, the small crop of apples provided a richer flavor.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Michael Johnson, a migrant worker from the island nation of Jamaica, picks some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Simon Renault, general manager at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, talks with some people about the apples at the farmstand on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Sansa apples for sale at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston.
Erin Robinson, an orchardist at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, shows some of the outside damage to the Ginger Gold apples on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that stemmed from the mid-May frost. Though rough looking on the outside, the small crop of apples provided a richer flavor.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
Erin Robinson, an orchardist at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, shows some of the outside damage to the Sansa apples on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that stemmed from the mid-May frost. Though rough looking on the outside, the small crop of apples provided a richer flavor.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
A smaller crop, misshapen, but tastier apple is the result of a mid-May frost that killed many blooms at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummertson. Going from an average of about 14,000 bushels to about 1,000 bushels this year, Scott Farm Orchard plans to keep the apples they pick instead of selling wholesale so customers can buy them at their farmstand, as pies, whole apple, or in the fresh pressed cider.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Michael Johnson, a migrant worker from the island nation of Jamaica, picks some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Michael Johnson, a migrant worker from the island nation of Jamaica, picks some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Migrant workers from the island nation of Jamaica, pick some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Michael Johnson, a migrant worker from the island nation of Jamaica, picks some of the apples at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, that survived from the mid-May frost.
Where you won't see Scott Farm's heirloom apples is in stores up and down the East Coast, except at the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
"Most of our business is wholesale to markets south to New York City and all the way to the north," said Renault, but with such a small harvest, he said they will only have real, fresh apples in Dummerston. "Our local community now has exclusive access to our fruit and cider on site, and we have a number of great events coming up as well."
On Sunday, Sept. 17, local musicians Rachel Bell and Becky Tracy, as Eloise & Co., will offer up an early summer evening of Bal Folk dancing at the farm.
Bell said Bal Folk, which originated in Brittany in France, is easy to learn and involves long lines or spirals and circles.
"This will be a fun, welcoming community party," she said. "Folks can hang out and watch, or jump right in on the dancing."
"We teach everything folks need to know," said Bell. "Some dances are sweet and meditative, others are raucous and energetic."
"I'm very familiar with Bal Folk," said Renault, "because in Northwestern France, where I come from, it's something that happens every weekend everywhere."
Food will be available and guests are also invited to wander around the stone works erected by the Stone Trust, which was founded in 2010 with the mission to preserve and advance the art and craft of dry stone walling.
Scott Farm is not the only apple orchard that was hit hard by the frost in May. Green Mountain Orchards won't be hosting pick-your-own guests this year but will still have fruit in the store on West Hill Road, as well as doughnuts, cider, baked goods, mums, pumpkins and other local products.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Retreat Farm on Linden Street, there will be a benefit event, Orchard Aid, for Scott Farm, Green Mountain Orchard, Dwight Miller & Son Orchard, Dutton Berry Farm, and Harlow's Sugarhouse.
Tickets are $25 a person, children under 12 are free and include music from Zara Bodi and Stefan Amidon, Pete Bernhard (of The Devil Makes Three), Slow Pony, Peter Siegel & Friends, Madame Sherri's Bathwater Guzzlers, Jatoba, Hazelnut, and Vermont Timbre.
All ticket sales from the event will directly support the five local orchards, and local food trucks will be onsite.
Renault said the freeze happened right as apples were popping out of the buds and there's really no rhyme nor reason as to which apple trees had frozen fruit.
"There might be little microclimates in the orchard and some varieties are more resilient than others," he said. "And, interestingly, the apples may be even more nutritious this year because the ones that survived are the hardy ones."