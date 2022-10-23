BENNINGTON — Bennington’s Armory building on Franklin Lane will be the site of several epic battles in just a couple of weeks.
The battles, of course, will be theoretical in nature, explosion-free and scaled down to the size of a board game for commanders. But battles nonetheless.
On Oct. 29, Sgt. Jacob Downing of the Vermont Army National Guard is partnering with Gamers Grotto in Bennington, as well as Two Ravens Games in Rutland and Northern Wardens in Queensbury, N.Y., using the historic armory building to host a tabletop wargaming event for strategists of all ages to test their military acumen in simulated engagements against one another.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 8 p.m., giving participants a chance to grab a bite to eat and check out the three gaming stores that will be present as vendors. The games begin at about 10 p.m. and will continue through the night until about 7 a.m.
Downing, a recruiter with the Vermont Guard, came up with the fun and creative way to reach out to the community from a military angle.
“I just figured I’d merge my job and my hobby, and bring people in to play some war games,” he said.
If tabletop wargaming sounds similar to roleplaying games like “Dungeons and Dragons,” you’re not too far off. Minus the fantasy characters and witchcraft, wargaming is fundamentally the same.
“We roll the dice and push the models around, and play out a battle,” Downing explained. “You start with a military-style briefing, are told your objectives, and when it’s over you do an after-action report and go over what went wrong and what you might have done differently.”
Don’t let the moniker fool you, though. While it can absolutely be a recreational activity, wargaming is also employed by the highest-ranking military minds to prepare them for real-life conflicts.
That being said, Downing also sees the wargaming night as an opportunity to educate the public about military life in general, and perhaps dispel some myths.
“We’re not all doorkickers in the military. Some of us are nerds that like board games,” Downing joked. “We have graphic artists and intelligence analysts that want to set up some models and have a battle.”
Downing said he is expecting 15 to 20 people at the moment, but hopes for more. If turnout is good, he might hold a similar event in the spring. While walk-ins are welcome, Downing asked that participants sign up beforehand so he can have a head count for food.
Downing can be reached at jacob.i.downing.mil@army.mil.