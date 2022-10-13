BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Bud Barn will be the first adult use recreational cannabis store to be operating in southern Vermont when it opens on Monday, Oct. 24.
Vermont Bud Barn is part of the Vermont Hempicurean family of cannabis/hemp businesses started by Scott Sparks in April 2018. The original Vermont Hempicurean, selling locally produced CBD products, was located on Flat Street in downtown Brattleboro for about four years. Sparks moved the store to its current location at 257 Marlboro Road in West Brattleboro in February.
At that time, the business expanded to include Vermont Grow Barn, selling soil, nutrients, tents, and lights, geared toward cannabis cultivation, and started the process to create one of the first legal cannabis stores in the state with Vermont Bud Barn.
After an arduous process, starting with getting an opt-in ballot initiative on the March 2021 ballot, to dealing with complicated legal and financial barriers, the Vermont Bud Barn is ready to open its doors.
Employees are working their way through the background check process and training on various topics, including in-store software and cannabis education in general.
All cannabis will be purchased from individual Vermont growers, doing it the Vermont way. Sparks said he and his staff "are excited to be a part of this new frontier and hope to see you soon."