BRATTLEBORO — Vermonters are jumping on buses to ride to New York City for the March to End Fossil Fuels on Sunday, Sept. 17.
A bus will be stopping in White River Junction at 6:45 a.m. at Park and Ride on North Main Street and then in Brattleboro at 8 a.m. at the Vermont Marketplace at Exit 1 on Canal Street.
Another bus will be picking up passengers at the Bennington Welcome Center on Route 279 at 8:30 a.m.
The buses are expected back in Bennington and Brattleboro at 8:45 p.m.
350VTers will be wearing green or blue T-shirts. Participants are being encouraged to bring a water bottle and snacks and are responsible for their own lunches as well.
Signs are welcome, as long as they are not on wooden sticks.
Bill McKibben, a co-founder and senior advisor at 350.org and the Schumann Distinguished Scholar of Environmental Studies at Middlebury College, said he has a response to folks who say it's hypocritical for climate activists to ride a diesel bus to a climate protest.
"I'd say it's the most useful tank of gas they'll burn all year," he said.
Carter Neubieser, lead fundraiser for 350VT, said taking buses is one of the most efficient ways of getting a large number of people to an event. The alternative is train travel, which is expensive for all involved, and carpooling, which while better than riding alone, is not as efficient as taking a bus.
Ideally, said Neubieser, accessible and affordable mass transit is one of the solutions to reducing the nation's transportation carbon footprint.
"Taking buses was one of the least carbon intensive, affordable, and accessible ways we could ensure Vermonters had the opportunity to send a strong message to President Biden and other world leaders in the midst of a global crisis," Neubieser said. "Ultimately, as a state, we must move aggressively towards affordable and convenient public transit through the use of electric buses, high speed electric passenger rail, and more."
To register for the march, visit actionnetwork.org/forms/march-end-fossil-fuels.
To signup for a seat on a bus, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPtfGSt8DqgumGq_kfVfZydkXOs8qY3caSobtcFyxQN8Eu8A/viewform.