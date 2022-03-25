MONTPELIER — Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Scott began collecting used and expired body armor to send to Ukraine.
“This body armor drive is something we can do to help [the Ukrainian people] protect themselves in their fight for freedom,” said Scott.
The California National Guard sent out an email to the other National Guard units in the U.S. to participate in this initiative, but some decided not to contribute. Vermont, on the other hand, jumped on the opportunity to help.
The Vermont National Guard brought this donation opportunity to the attention of the governor, and he relied on the Vermont State Police barracks to collect the donations. All donations were expected to be used or expired armor that is level III — bulletproof but not military grade — or higher.
The state police collected armor for two weeks and accumulated more than 1,000 pieces. While most are soft body armor that can stop pistol rounds, there are also about 125 pieces of full tactical vests and about 45 helmets.
On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles weighed the armor and helped prepare it for shipment. The donations weighed roughly 6,600 pounds, or over 3 tons.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife donated about a dozen vests; the Pennsylvania State Police made a large donation; and many private citizens donated, too.
Capt. Michael Manley of the Vermont State Police, who coordinated the project, said the largest contributor was a gentleman from Pennsylvania. For about a week, he drove to police departments in his state and collected any armor they were willing to donate. He collected hundreds of vests.
“We're just trying to get as many vests as we can and get them shipped over,” Manley said.
Most of this equipment was going to be destroyed because it had passed the warranty period. Even after the warranty period has passed, the vests can still give Ukrainian soldiers plenty of protection, he noted.