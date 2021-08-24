MONTPELIER – With the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration this week, state officials are optimistic that more people will spring for shots.
"If you've been on the fence, I hope this news will help inspire you to join well over 400,000 of your fellow Vermonters and get vaccinated," Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "It's the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your community."
Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the FDA's full approval of the vaccine covers people who are 16 and older. Emergency-use authorization is still in effect for those who are between 12 and 15 years old, and third doses for people who are immunocompromised.
Levine anticipates the FDA to fully approve the Moderna vaccine within a month's time. He called the time frame for full approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "a little harder to pin down."
Applications to the FDA for emergency-use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for children 11 and under are expected to be submitted in early to mid September, Scott said.
Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial regulation, said more than 3,000 additional Vermonters started the vaccination process last week, representing an approximately 11 percent increase from the previous week.
"With news of the full FDA authorization, we hope to see those numbers continue to climb," he said, adding that they have been on the rise for the last six or seven weeks.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said COVID-19 cases are beginning to plateau in Vermont. The Delta variant has been blamed for an uptick over the last few weeks.
Booster shots started to be administered last week for those with a weakened immune system who had previously received Pfizer or Moderna shots.
"This is a relatively small group of people nationwide," Smith said, "approximately 3 percent of the population."
Booster shots for the general public are anticipated to start around Sept. 20. People would be eligible eight months after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
"We're planning to start out with health care workers and those in long-term care facilities then expand the effort to the larger public," Smith said.
At the time of the news conference, 85.6 percent of eligible Vermonters received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4 percent are fully vaccinated.