Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is one of nine governors appointed by President Joe Biden on Thursday to the Council of Governors for a two-year term.
According to a news release from Scott's office, the Council, established in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008, includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials on issues related to homeland defense and national security, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, and the National Guard.
The group is non-partisan and is co-chaired by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat.
In a prepared statement, Scott, a Republican in his third term in office, said Biden has frequently stressed the importance of listening to different perspectives, and seeking consensus and compromise. "Nowhere is this approach more important than when it comes to matters of national security or disaster preparedness, response and recovery," he said.
“As a public servant, I have always prioritized good government over party politics, and this is the perspective I will bring to this appointment. It is truly an honor to serve on the Council," Scott said.
“I want to thank President Biden for appointing me, and I look forward to working with his Administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals.”
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt, said he was proud to recommend Scott for the role, "to advise the President and his Cabinet about critical security, and disaster response and recovery matters.
"Throughout this difficult time as we battle the effects of the pandemic, Governor Scott has shown himself time and again as a pragmatic decision-maker and a partner in my efforts in Congress to help Vermont," Leahy said. "He has been laser-focused on serving Vermonters in their most challenging times. As I worked to pass laws providing federal support, I always knew I could count on Governor Scott to give me candid feedback about our needs and to use every federal dollar with the best interest of Vermonters in mind."
"It is that practicality before politics that I look forward to him bringing to the Council and sharing with President Biden as he plots a recovery course centered around building back better for the families and communities of America,” Leahy added.
Also appointed Thursday to two-year terms were governors John Carney of Delaware, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Kate Brown of Oregon, Spencer Cox of Utah and Mark Gordon of Wyoming. They join Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, whose term ends in 2022.