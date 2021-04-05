A great many shots have been taken in the Montpelier High School gymnasium. Monday saw an historic shot of another kind, one that didn't involve a basketball.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and First Lady Diana McTeague Scott received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in the gym, at a clinic run by the Vermont Department of Health. To mark the occasion, the governor received a bright yellow "I got my COVID-19 vaccine" sticker, which he affixed to his shirt.
“Like the 220,000 Vermonters who’ve already received at least one dose, I am thrilled to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Vaccinations are how we can put this pandemic behind us, and it will not be long before every adult in the state has the opportunity to be vaccinated."
When asked earlier this year if he would seek a COVID-19 vaccine sooner rather than later, Scott said he would get his shot when his age bracket was called. Registration for Vermonters 60 and over opened March 25, and Scott, 62, was vaccinated 11 days later.
"As a greater number of Vermonters get their shots, I’m confident we will be in a much better place and things will begin to feel normal again by summer,” Scott said.
“We want to thank all the hardworking staff at the clinic and vaccination sites across the state,” Diana McTeague Scott said. “Their hard work and dedication has helped ensure vaccinations are administered smoothly and efficiently.”
The couple received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, according to the release.
“We’re very fortunate to have three safe and effective vaccines approved for use in the United States, with more potentially on the way,” Scott said. He urged Vermonters to sign up when it's their turn, "not only to protect yourself, but those around you as well.”
Vaccine registration opened Monday to Vermont residents aged 40 and older. Registration opens for those 30 and over on April 12, and all Vermonters 16 and older on April 19.
Details are available at https:healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.