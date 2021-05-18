A bill intended to help cannabis entrepreneurs disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition passed on second reading in the Vermont House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill, S. 25, would require the Cannabis Control Board to consider reduced license fees for those entrepreneurs, and proposes a $750,000 low-interest loan fund. It also requires integrated license-holders — those allowed to both grow and sell cannabis — to purchase at least 25 percent of their supply from small growers. It passed on voice vote.
The bill also allows cities and towns to hold Australian ballot elections asking voters to approve retail licenses for cannabis establishments. A proposed amendment that would have included additional cannabis businesses, such as cultivators, wholesalers and testing laboratories, was voted down.
A second proposed amendment would have sought additional limitations on advertising, to assure advertising does not encourage consumption of cannabis. That amendment also was defeated.
The house passed on voice vote an amended proposal to eventually provide for mechanism to expunge criminal records of persons who have not committed violent offenses, met the conditions of probation and stayed out of trouble.
The bill also allows the Cannabis Control Board discretion on issuing integrated licenses, and asks the board to consider reduced license fees for individuals who historically have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.
As passed by the Senate, S. 7 allowed for the expungement of most criminal convictions other than the most serious crimes — also known as the “big 12.” But the bill was amended after the Scott administration raised concerns about how it would be implemented, and the bill was amended to address those concerns.
S. 7 now asks the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee to consider how to simplify and automate the process of expungement and sealing of criminal history records, and consider a comprehensive policy for expungement or sealing of records for all or most offenses. That report is due next year.
“When we think in terms of a young person committing a property crime … [they] are certainly deserving of a second chance so we’re not putting them onto a revolving court system ... or keeping them from building a future,” Rep. Chip Troiano, D-Caledonia 2, said.
In other business, S. 15, a bill expanding voting by mail to all general elections, was sent to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk on Tuesday.
The bill also allows voters to fix their ballot if it has been deemed “defective.”
“When we make voting more accessible, more people vote. When we make voting more accessible, democracy better reflects the will of the people,” Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said. “We have to do all we can to ensure that all eligible voters can easily cast their votes and have equal participation in the work of our state and our nation.”
“The passage of our bill sends a clear signal that we believe our democracy is stronger when we make it more accessible and open to all Vermonters,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski said. Noting that other states are restricting voter access, Krowinski said S.15 “creates the opportunity for strong voter turn for years to come.”