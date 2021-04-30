Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.