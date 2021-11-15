BRATTLEBORO — An interfaith group says more support is needed to ensure all are safely housed.
“With Vermont Interfaith Action and the faith communities that it represents, I advocate strongly that Vermont’s leaders rapidly develop permanent, affordable housing,” the Rev. Scott Couper of Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro said at a news conference held Monday outside the Main Street church, standing in front of a laptop teleconferencing with a group holding a simultaneous event in Montpelier.
Vermont Interfaith Action is a coalition of more than 70 members and affiliated congregations spanning from Brattleboro to Burlington who believe in “the dignity and worth” of all community members, said the Rev. Carl Hilton VanOsdall, Presbyterian pastor serving Barre and Burlington.
The group thanked Gov. Phil Scott for extending stays for motel program participants by 100 days. Those who qualified for the program due to lack of housing and other criteria can now stay until March.
The Rev. Beth Ann Maier, Episcopal deacon serving Montpelier and Barre, said changes in deadline extensions for the motel program created uncertainty for participants during the pandemic.
“What we are asking from both the administration and the Legislature is a comprehensive plan to carry people to the point of being permanently housed so that they don’t constantly have to be worrying about I’m in today but out tomorrow,” Maier said. “Give them the support they need to transition into permanent housing.”
The Rev. Earl Kooperkamp of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church of Barre said nearly 100 clergy members throughout Vermont signed a letter delivered to Scott last week saying all Vermonters deserve housing. Federal funding used to extend the motel program is available until April, prompting the interfaith group to urge Scott to extend the program until then.
Couper said the interfaith group is thankful that Scott and his administration proposed a housing recovery plan that designates $249 million over three years in capital funding to housing.
“This investment would bring 5,000 new housing units to the market, making it ‘the greatest investment in housing in the history of Vermont,’” Couper said. “To this $249 million, we say yes.”
Couper said the Legislature only approved $150 million so far, and the interfaith group urges lawmakers to bump it up to the full amount and more. Additional federal funds are available from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and new infrastructure bill, he said.
“Funds must be allocated now, thus sending a strong signal to housing developers that more funding is coming,” he said.
Brenda Siegel of Newfane, former gubernatorial candidate, said she and Josh Lisenby of Vergennes “kept vigil on the Statehouse steps” for 28 days and 27 nights. They called on the Scott administration to reinstate broader eligibility for the general assistance motel program and said expanded eligibility should begin now and extend through April 1. Last week, the state pledged the expanded eligibility to begin Nov. 22 and end March 1.
“We went in with a tough list of demands and were not willing to compromise,” Siegel said from Montpelier. “We had to ask ourselves are we willing to risk freezing to death, really. That conversation was had. Every time the temperature dropped, though, we kept telling ourselves we had to keep going.”
Lisenby, who experienced homelessness for years, said the cold takes a toll on the body and mind. He thanked advocates for speaking up on housing issues.
Concerns still remain for the pair.
“People are cold today, and the program should begin immediately and end with transitioning folks into long-term housing,” Siegel said. “Several of the rules create harsh and unusually cruel punishments that could leave a person or family to freeze to death or could cause significant harm and destabilization, and must be addressed. Rules should not be designed in a punitive manner but rather trauma informed. We have concerns about the income guidelines.”
Siegel added that if people end up on the streets, “we have agreed that we will again see you on the Statehouse steps.”
Elisa Lucozzi, pastor at Guilford Community Church who attended the event in Brattleboro, said homelessness can be found everywhere.
“Too few people think about it,” Lucozzi told the Reformer. “COVID definitely brought to light more about this issue. I just hope it says in the forefront.”
Guilford Community Church supported the Vermont Interfaith Action initiative and the vigil organized by Lisenby and Siegel.
“We got them pizza their first night out,” Lucozzi said.
Rep. Mike Mrowicki of Putney, D-Windham-4, who attended the event in Brattleboro, said he believes everyone deserves housing.
“What’s amplifying this is Vermont is becoming a desert for housing,” he told the Reformer. “This is a big opportunity for the Legislature to address a bigger problem than anyone thinks it is.”
He called housing “essential” to the COVID-19 recovery plan in Vermont.
"Governor Scott agrees that more needs to be done to create affordable, permanent housing," Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the governor, told the Reformer. "In addition to he historic housing bond he championed in his first term, he has proposed spending approximately $250 million on housing in the coming year’s. He has put forward a comprehensive plan that would make tremendous strides in creating more housing, while helping those experiencing homelessness transition to stable, permanent homes."