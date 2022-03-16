MONTPELIER — This spring, schools across Vermont will begin testing in schools for polychlorinated biphenyls, more commonly known as PCBs, a harmful group of human-made chemicals commonly used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980.
Vermont is the first state in the nation to require PCB testing in schools. If levels are detected at or above action levels, schools are required to address the sources of PCBs to reduce exposure.
“PCBs are chemicals that can cause serious health problems,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine in a release. “The effects of PCB exposure may not be immediate, but they can be serious. This statewide program will inform the actions needed to protect the health of our children and the health of the teachers and staff in our schools.”
The potential for health effects from exposure to PCBs depends on how much, how often and how long someone is exposed to them. Numerous studies in both animals and humans have shown that exposure to PCBs can affect the nervous, immune, reproductive and endocrine systems. PCBs are also classified as probable human carcinogens.
For more information about the school testing program, visit dec.vermont.gov/pcb-schools.