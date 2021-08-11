BELLOWS FALLS — The Vermont League of Cities and Towns will review a recent incident when the Bellows Falls Police Department chased a suspected drunken driver into Westminster, where he crashed into a tree.
Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Tuesday that he had asked the organization to review the incident, which occurred during the early morning hours of July 31. The incident has generated a lot of discussion and concern among village officials and residents about the Police Department's pursuit policy, especially if that pursuit continues outside the village.
"It will be helpful," he said, "to have a third party" review the case, which involves Robert George of Bellows Falls.
Pickup said the Bellows Falls police pursuit policy closely follows national pursuit policies, following the so-called CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) standard.
The manager said his preliminary review of the actions of the Bellows Falls village police that morning appeared to him to be within the department's standard, but he told the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees during the board's monthly meeting that he wanted an outside person looking at it, as well.
He noted that police agencies in general can't initiate law enforcement action and then stop without incurring some liability issues.
According to a description of the events that early morning, one officer who was on foot patrol in the Bellows Falls Square noticed George's driving, and notified another officer on duty who was in a cruiser.
That officer, Sgt. Mario Checchi, gave chase and asked for help from the Vermont State Police when it was clear George was going to be leaving the village limits.
George, 32, crashed his vehicle into a tree on Davidson Hill Road in Westminster, several miles away, and fled on foot. He was arrested and taken to Springfield Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, third offense; gross negligent operation, eluding police; and driving with his license suspended.
Pickup said he had talked with the Windham County State's Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the case against George, but it declined to do a review because of the pending legal cases. The State's Attorney's Office is cooperating with the review by the league, he said.
The manager said it is "unclear to me" why the Vermont State Police, which has a barracks in Westminster, wasn't involved. The incident took place after 2 a.m.
Pickup said the Vermont League would review the various radio calls, the call to the Vermont State Police, as well as cruiser video.
The trustees said they were concerned about the police leaving the village, and also the questions that a "hot pursuit" raise.
Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said he was concerned that area law enforcement burden fell on the taxpayers of Bellows Falls, since the taxpayers of rural Rockingham, as well as Westminster, had declined to hire a full-time police department. Neighboring Walpole, N.H., has its own police department, he noted.
He said Bellows Falls residents want a full-time police department.
Pickup said once police initiate a response to a perceived violation, and don't act, there is a liability issue, "a very difficult line."
There is a misperception that Bellows Falls police lose any authority they have once they leave the village, Pickup and trustees noted. They maintain their police authority, Pickup said.
Pickup said the Bellows Falls police were involved with other law enforcement agencies in "multijurisdictional" investigations.
Village President Deborah Wright said that while she receives many complaints about the Police Department, she wanted residents to know she can do nothing about them directly, but forward them to Pickup, the manager.
She said the complaints range from lack of parking enforcement in the downtown area, to more serious complaints.
"I appreciate hearing that they're getting other eyes on it," Wright said after the meeting, as well as doing a review of the Police Department's internal policies, which are not shared with the trustees.
She said Tuesday night was the first time the trustees saw the 'hot pursuit' policy.
"I'm satisfied for now," said Wright, but said that in general, pursuits can create a lot of problems.
What remains unresolved, she said, is under what conditions the police officers and cruisers leave the village. The department is chronically understaffed, and like police departments all over the state, is having a hard time hiring new officers.
She said Sunday night she encountered a cruiser on Route 5 in Westminster headed south, at a normal rate of speed, and she said she doesn't know what conditions existed for a cruiser and officer to leave the village.
She said the manager is working on a policy for when the officers can leave the village.