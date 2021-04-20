Vermont Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski issued the following statement after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd:
“Today, the jury came to the same conclusion we have long known in our hearts and minds, Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in a senseless, brutal, and avoidable manner. The justice system in our country continues to fail our BIPOC communities in so many ways, and while this verdict brings a sliver of closure to this tragedy, it does not change the fact that a life was lost and people across the country continue to question whether or not they are safe in their own communities. We have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us to dismantle systemic racism, create true equity in this country, and build a society where all persons are treated justly and can live without fear.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders issued the following statement:
“The jury’s verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. The trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us. It was a manifestation of a system that callously devalues the lives of Black people. Our struggle now is about justice—not justice on paper, but real justice in which all Americans live their lives free of oppression. We must boldly root out the cancer of systemic racism and police violence against people of color.”
Rep. Peter Welch issued this statement:
“This verdict is a relief. My hope is that George Floyd’s loved ones receive some comfort in this verdict, but it will not bring him back into their lives. George Floyd was publicly murdered on camera for the world to see, and after too many Black men suffering the same fate at the hands of law enforcement, our justice system has finally offered some measure of accountability by holding Officer Chauvin responsible for the murder he committed. The horrific evidence of this crime was beamed across the world and was there for all of us to see. It was there to see for the bystanders who tried to intervene. It was there to see for the police officials who testified against Officer Chauvin. And it was there to see for the jury who delivered this verdict. We all saw Officer Chauvin, who, with his hands resting nonchalantly in his pockets, spent more than nine long minutes brutally murdering Mr. Floyd as he pleaded for his life.
“This verdict is an important step for our country as we wrestle with centuries of injustice. But there is so much more work to do in our communities, in the halls of Congress, and in each of our lives to build a society free of bigotry and inequality. We all must commit to do the work, every day.”
Statement of Sen. Patrick Leahy on the verdict:
“Justice has been served. As a former prosecutor I know well that officers of the law have the incredibly important and difficult job of keeping our communities safe, but in so doing they cannot be above the law. Murder is murder, and the police badge must never serve as a shield against accountability for those who commit it. Derek Chauvin received a fair trial and a jury of his peers has found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He will now face the consequences of committing this crime.
“George Floyd is yet another unarmed black man whose life was unjustifiably ended at the hands of police officers who have sworn an oath to protect and serve all members of the American public. While nothing can bring Mr. Floyd back, I pray that this verdict gives his family, his loved ones, and the all who are closely watching this case a sense that the American legal system can render real justice. For George Floyd, I hope we all now can take the breath that was denied him, to recommit ourselves to addressing the racial injustices that have plagued our nation for far too long.”
The Vermont branches of the NAACP released the following statement:
“We observed a modern-day lynching and we are pleased that it would appear that justice has been served on this case but, make no doubt, the story is far from over. We still need to see official sentencing that reflects the nature of this verdict.
“The same way a reasonable police officer would never suffocate an unarmed man to death, a reasonable justice system would recognize its roots in white supremacy and end qualified immunity. Police are here to protect, not lynch. We will not rest until all in our community have the right to breathe. The chapter on Derrick Chauvin may be closed, but the fight for police accountability and respect for Black lives is far from over.
“We are witnessing and also a part of a reckoning that changes the conversation about who gets justice in this country and who does not. It’s time to use this momentum to restructure our future!
“For both President Mia Schultz and Steffen Gillom of the Rutland and Windham Area Branches this is personal, we pray for peace and basic recognition that our lives matter.
“We would also like to especially thank Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP for her courage in pursuing justice for George Floyd and his loved ones.
“We are done dying.”