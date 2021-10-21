20211021-HELIO-MAYS-06.JPG

A crew from the Vermont Army National Guard flew a UH-60 Blackhawk to Brattleboro Union High School’s football field on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School were allowed to walk around and examine the helicopter.

 Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A crew from the Vermont Army National Guard flew a UH-60 Blackhawk to Brattleboro Union High School’s football field on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School were allowed to walk around and examine the helicopter.

BRATTLEBORO — It's not every day that a UH-60 Blackhawk lands in the middle of a high school football field. 

"We have the helicopter land from the Vermont National Guard and we connect it to science class, we connect it to the career center class, we connect it to food class," said Chris Day, assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School. "It's a chance for students to come out and see what the helicopter looks like and chat it up with some of the National Guard professionals and get some experience and maybe some career exposure." 

On Thursday, members of the Vermont National Guard visited with students and staff on Natowich Field. Day said the events are typically organized once in the spring and once in the fall for students at the high school and Brattleboro Area Middle School. 

PHOTOS: National Guard brings Blackhawk to BUHS

1 of 9

Day is a commander for a regional training institute at the Vermont National Guard in Burlington.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

"That's what I do one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer," he said. "My full-time job is assistant principal at the high school, so I'm dual hatted."

If a student is interested in joining the military, Day can be consulted. He said he has "good conversations" with students. 

Ben Berg of Brattleboro, a sophomore at BUHS and pilot with experience flying gliders and small airplanes, is considering signing up for the Air Force. 

"I love aviation and also, I've always wanted to serve my country," Berg said. 

Due to a large number of National Guard members being deployed, students at the high school only got to see the helicopter and a field feeding trailer this time around.

"We'll have more displays," Day said. "There will be like a first aid station and other things."

Tags