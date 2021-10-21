A crew from the Vermont Army National Guard flew a UH-60 Blackhawk to Brattleboro Union High School’s football field on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School and Brattleboro Union High School were allowed to walk around and examine the helicopter.
BRATTLEBORO — It's not every day that a UH-60 Blackhawk lands in the middle of a high school football field.
"We have the helicopter land from the Vermont National Guard and we connect it to science class, we connect it to the career center class, we connect it to food class," said Chris Day, assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School. "It's a chance for students to come out and see what the helicopter looks like and chat it up with some of the National Guard professionals and get some experience and maybe some career exposure."
On Thursday, members of the Vermont National Guard visited with students and staff on Natowich Field. Day said the events are typically organized once in the spring and once in the fall for students at the high school and Brattleboro Area Middle School.
Lakota Offenburger and Alyssa Hubner, ninth-graders at Brattleboro Union High School, in Brattleboro, Vt., take a selfie with the Vermont Army National Guard’s UH-60 Blackhawk as they visited the school on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
First Lt. Tyler Jones, with the Vermont Army National Guard, talks with Avery Vanhendrick, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, as he sits in the pilot seat of the Vermont Army National Guard’s UH-60 Blackhawk as they visited the school on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Day is a commander for a regional training institute at the Vermont National Guard in Burlington.