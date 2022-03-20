BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro Reformer and its sister paper, the Bennington Banner, recently donated six computer tablets and subscriptions to the region’s newest residents, Afghan families and individuals who recently fled their homeland after the return of the Taliban last year.

Noah Hoffenberg, executive editor of the Reformer and Banner, on Thursday presented four tablets and four Banner subscriptions to advocates for the families.

Bennington County Open Arms prioritizes Afghan refugees BENNINGTON — Refugees from Afghanistan have relocated to Southern Vermont, but a local volun…

The donation was co-sponsored by Bennington County Open Arms, which is helping with the families’ resettlement in the Bennington area. The tablets were accepted on behalf of the families by Natalie Basil, executive director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services Inc., Grace Winslow of Bennington County Open Arms, Cheryl Gasparetti of the Dorset Church, and Callie Fishburn and Cat Bryars from the Bennington County Regional Commission.

“Vermont News & Media is overjoyed to play a small part in the integration of our new neighbors into Southern Vermont,” said Hoffenberg. “After 20 years of war in Afghanistan, we hope these families find the same peace, sanctuary and community warmth for which our region is well-known and that we enjoy every day.”

Earlier in the week in Brattleboro, Hoffenberg gave two tablets and subscriptions to two young Afghan refugees, who relocated to Windham County.

Additionally, one of these new Vermont residents is an artist, and received a well-loved, used Nikon digital camera and Nikon lens, to begin personal and professional work in the visual arts and in news. The donation of the equipment came from Kelly Fletcher of Kelly Fletcher Photography.

“Like the rest of the U.S., Vermont is slowly becoming a melting pot of different cultures. This helps replenish our workforce, enriches our Southern Vermont culture, and helps set the stage in the Green Mountain State for future growth and productivity,” said Jordan Brechenser, publisher of the Reformer, Banner and Manchester Journal. “Vermont News & Media welcomes our new neighbors to the region.”

Read more about the refugee resettlement in Southern Vermont at reformer.com and benningtonbanner.com.