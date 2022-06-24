BRATTLEBORO — Vermont News & Media will host a debate with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate on July 22 at its Landmark Hill Drive offices.
Held in a ballroom, the invitation-only debate will run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Watch it live on benningtonbanner.com, reformer.com and manchesterjournal.com, as well as the papers’ Facebook pages. The debate will be simulcast with media partners Brattleboro Community Television and Great Eastern Radio Kool FM radio channels 106.7 and 96.3.
Candidates Isaac Evans-Frantz of Brattleboro, Dr. Niki Thran of Warren and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch are vying for the national seat in Congress. The seat is being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is not seeking re-election. Leahy was first elected in 1974.
Aside from opening remarks, the candidates will field questions from the community and from the newsrooms of the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal.
Questions for the candidates should be emailed to news@reformer.com. Please include your first name and hometown.
“We are pleased to hold this debate and give Southern Vermont residents a chance to hear what each candidate has to say, as well as write in to us with questions they might have on issues that matter to Vermonters,” said Jordan Brechenser, publisher of Vermont News & Media, parent company of the Banner, Reformer and Journal. “Vermont residents want to send the best person for the job to the U.S. Senate. Given the times, it's more important now than ever to engage in the democratic process to help shape the future of the nation. Debates like this help turn that engagement into action.”
The audience will consist of invited guests of the candidates, as well as invitees from Southern Vermont town government, business and tourism sectors.