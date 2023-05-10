WALTHAM, MASS. — Vermont News & Media's Ahmad Yassir took first place for his work as digital sales and marketing specialist at the annual New England Newspaper Association's annual awards banquet on Saturday.
"Ahmad came to us as a recent graduate of Bennington College with a passion for marketing and helping local businesses in Southern Vermont," said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Bennington Banner, the Brattleboro Reformer and the Manchester Journal. "He quickly acclimated to the news and media industry and has since helped dozens of businesses with their marketing needs. If you haven't had the opportunity to have Ahmad work with you and your business, please do. It will be a valuable use of your time."
Yassir received his award in the Advertising Sales Media Kit category. He works in the Banner office in Bennington.
In the General Excellence category, the Bennington Banner and the Brattleboro Reformer received second and third place, respectively.
Gena Mangiaratti, arts and entertainment editor for Vermont News & Media, and Bob Audette, reporter and sometimes columnist, both took home second-place recognition.
Mangiaratti received her award in the Arts and Entertainment Reporting category for "Bennington's Pat Adams a 'multidimensional' thinker, artist, human."
Audette received his award in the Serious Columnist category for "It was my job to protect my son," about a woman struggling with the death of her 12-year-old son who was killed by his father.
And Reformer photographer Kris Radder took third place in the multimedia coverage category for "Nothing short of a miracle: Family survives horrendous rollover crash on I-91."
The Bennington Banner also received a second-place award in the Newspaper-Sponsored Event Promotion for "Harvest Fest."
The Commons, Windham County's weekly newspaper, which is not affiliated with Vermont News & Media, took two first place awards at the conference.
Mindy Haskins Rogers and Virginia Ray were recognized in the Investigative/Enterprise Reporting for "No more secrecy," their reporting on abuse at Brattleboro Union High School.
The Commons also took first place for Spot News Story, "Brattleboro breaks ties with Rescue," by Randolph Holhut, Fran Lynggaard Hansen and Jeff Potter.
"I love that our top prizes were for collaborative, complex and ongoing issues," said Potter, editor-in-chief. "It's an affirmation that we're doing our very best work where it counts."
The Commons received two second-place nods, one for the work done by Potter in the paper's editorial and commentary section and another for General News Story for Hansen's "The people are the place, and the place is the people."
Potter and The Commons took a third-place award in the Racial, Ethnic, or Gender Issue Coverage category for "A mural with meaning."