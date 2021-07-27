MONTPELIER — Aware of disconcerting trends in other parts of the country, state officials don’t see a need to bring back restrictions or modify their response to the coronavirus right now.
“There’s not a reason for us to take an alarmist stance and make any major changes,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday at the governor’s news conference.
Data appears to show stability, Levine said. Vermont reported 171 cases in total last week — compared to 90 the prior week, 54 the week before and somewhere in the 30s in each of the three preceding week — and 11 new cases on Monday.
“As a country we’re in an unfortunate stage in the pandemic,” Levine said, referring to a reversal in progress against the virus due to rising case counts, hospitalizations and deaths. “However, in Vermont, the picture is still hopeful.”
Levine said five or six people in Vermont were hospitalized due to the virus as of Tuesday afternoon and only one death in Vermont was attributed to COVID-19 in July.
Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said rising cases show how “interconnected” the United States is when it comes to COVID-19. He said cases began rising five weeks ago in the country, four weeks ago in the northeast region, and three weeks ago in the Green Mountain State, “reminding us again that Vermont is not an island.”
“But as the governor said,” he added, “Vermont’s high vaccination rate has helped us keep cases lower and has kept severe outcomes to a minimum.”
California and New York City announced they would be requiring government employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested. Scott doesn’t see the need for that in Vermont right now.
“When you have a vaccination rate of 84 percent and climbing, we’re in a much better position than other states,” he said, referring to the approximate percentage of eligible Vermonters who received at least one dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks be worn in places where transmission rates are higher and mitigation may be needed, Levine said. Although he hadn’t yet seen the data cited in crafting the guidance, he said it makes sense in the field of public health.
Officials in Vermont are suggesting that people who travel out of state get tested for the virus, especially those who are unvaccinated. Levine anticipates an announcement at next week’s news conference on whether masks should be mandated indoors at schools when they reopen.
Currently, the Agency of Education is telling schools to prepare for fully in-person instruction.
“We haven’t given out any direction on doing both remote and in-person,” said Dan French, secretary of education.
More than 80 percent of Vermonters older than 30 have received at least one dose, Gov. Phil Scott said. The numbers stand at 62 percent for Vermonters between the ages of 22 and 29, and 50 percent for those 18 to 21.
“For 16- and 17-year-olds,” Scott said, “we lead the country with 71 percent. For 12 to 15, we’re also the national leader at 63 percent.”
With school starting in about five weeks, Scott said, “now is the time for children who haven’t been vaccinated to do so in order to be fully protected by the start of the school year.”
Pieciak said last week, an additional 2,153 Vermonters started the vaccination process. Local pop-up clinics highlighted at the news conference include Wilmington Antique and Flea Market on Thursday, Vermont Distillers on Hogback Mountain in Marlboro on Friday, and Old Home Day in Bellows Falls on Saturday.