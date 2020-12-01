MONTPELIER — State officials are waiting to see if “the Thanksgiving surge” is upon us.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said that as of Monday night, the Vermont Department of Health’s epidemiology teams were following 39 COVID-19 outbreaks and 185 “situations.”
“One of them is related to a Thanksgiving dinner party celebrated early,” he said Tuesday during the governor’s twice-weekly news conference about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “I can only hope this single event will not be a sign of more to come.”
Gov. Phil Scott described being “cautiously optimistic.” Also optimistic is Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.
Comparing numbers from last year, Pieciak pointed to mobility data showing travel into Vermont declined by about 52 percent on the Wednesday before the holiday and about 55 percent on Thanksgiving day. He said Vermonters traveling out of state dropped by about 58 percent over the three-day period compared to last year.
Nationally, air travel was reported to be down by about 60 percent during the holiday compared to last year. Pieciak said traveling via Burlington International Airport dropped by about 77 percent for the same period.
The governor’s guidance was updated in recent weeks calling for Vermonters to work remotely when possible, bars and night clubs to close, quarantines for anyone traveling from out of state for nonessential business, and a ban on multi-household gatherings. New data shows an approximately 20 percent reduction in travel to workplaces and an approximately 27 percent increase in the amount of time residents are staying at home.
“It looks as though there have been changes in behavior that will hopefully lead to less cases than projected,” Scott said. “While cases are still rising, the growth rate is slowing a bit. It’s too earlier, however, to know how many people kept their Thanksgiving get-togethers small.”
Levine anticipates seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings starting the day of the news conference and going into the next week-and-a-half. Scott said restrictions, which followed what is now called “the Halloween surge,” could be eased if the majority of Vermonters follow the guidelines.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the state hit its goal of having 14 on-demand testing locations online by the end of November. They include sites in Bennington, Brattleboro and Stratton with more to come.
“It’s important that we meet the needs of Vermonters in the area of testing and increase our testing capacity,” Smith said, encouraging the use of health.vermont.gov/covid-19/testing for information.
The state conducted about 34,225 tests in the last seven days, compared to 48,158 the week before. Tests taken earlier included testing at colleges, which is no longer happening because students are home on break.
Smith anticipates Vermont will be testing about 30,000 people a week. School teachers and staff are being tested on a rotating schedule and an announcement about increasing testing of hospital employees is expected next week.
The plan also is to expand contact tracing efforts at a call center and include an initial text message notification to someone identified as a “close contact.”
Smith apologized for a delivery issue where about 246 tests collected in an auditorium in Barre didn’t make it to a Massachusetts lab fast enough to be processed. The issue was made worse when the health department sent a mass email to the patients with their email addresses visible to all recipients, creating a potential privacy violation.
“The Agency of Human Services and Department of Health must make sure this never happens again,” Smith said. “As secretary of this agency, I take responsibility and my office needs to act.”
As of Tuesday, the health department reported 63 COVID-19 cases and 20 Vermonters hospitalized with the virus. Levine said three more deaths were recorded in the last few days, bringing the statewide total up to 72.
In the Northeast region, cases are now anticipated to grow by about 29 percent in the next four weeks. The figure previously was projected to be about 45 percent.
More than 46 percent of the cases Vermont has reported since the beginning of the pandemic came in November, Pieciak said. He noted there’s “an elevated risk of coming into contact with an infectious person.”
The positivity rate for testing at universities in Vermont for the fall semester was 0.11 percent, compared to 0.18 percent in both New Hampshire and Maine. Pieciak said about 1 percent of the 21,000 students enrolled for in-person instruction at higher education institutions in Vermont tested positive for the virus.
“Congratulations are certainly in order to everyone who made Vermont one of the safest places to attend colleges this fall semester,” he said.