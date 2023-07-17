BERLIN — The state of Vermont will open on Tuesday a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Londonderry at Neighborhood Connections to help survivors of last week's floods navigate the recovery process.
Centers opened in Barre and Ludlow over the weekend.
"The resource centers ... serve as a one-stop location where the public and private organizations can come together to provide assistance to those who've been affected by the disasters," said Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services during a briefing on Monday morning. "The resource centers provide ... meals and water from the Red Cross, cleaning kits, assistance in finding and navigating federal and state resources, mental health and basic medical services along with other services."
More sites will be opening around the state, she said.
Neighborhood Connections is located at 5700 Vermont Route 100. The resource center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
More information on resources for people affected by flooding can be found at https://vem.vermont.gov/flood.