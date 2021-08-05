MONTPELIER — Performance venues across Vermont that were closed by the COVID-19 pandemic will get up to $18.7 million in federal funding to help them survive, the state’s congressional delegation said.
The money for the 59 locations comes from the Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which is available to live music venues, movie theaters and performing arts organizations affected by the pandemic.
The three members of Vermont’s congressional delegation says that what began as the “Save Our Stages” movement over a year ago, has now materialized into meaningful relief for the affected venues. One of those venues is The Stone Church in Brattleboro, which was featured in an ABC News story about the campaign.
“Our independent live music and entertainment venues not only bring joy and energy to our downtowns and communities, they are economic engines that help make Vermont such a special place to live and visit,” said the statement by Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The program provides support to businesses in the music and entertainment sector that were forced to shut their doors due to pandemic restrictions. The grants have served as a lifeline for the venues, the statement said.