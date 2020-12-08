MONTPELIER — As the United States gets closer to the first phase of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, Vermont is expected to get its first shipment in about a week.
“So far, we’ve ordered 5,850 doses and we’ll continue to place orders each week,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday at the governor’s twice weekly news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Doses are going to be held in reserve so individuals who take the initial shot will get the second shot needed for vaccination. Vaccination of about 60 or 80 percent of the population is believed to be needed in order to make spread of the virus unlikely, which Levine estimates won’t happen until late spring.
Urging everyone to get vaccinated, he said doses will be available for free regardless of whether someone has insurance or can cover administrative fees. Providers will be able to get reimbursed from a relief fund.
The update came as the United Kingdom had its first citizens receive vaccinations.
“We’ve been keeping in close communication with CDC and FDA as planning for vaccine distribution at the national and state levels have increased and evolve,” Levine said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration. “The news about vaccines have been front and center, and expectations are high so I want one thing to be clear from the state: We are in the very first stages of vaccine production and distribution to the states.”
Levine compared what will likely be limited vaccine doses to the way testing supplies weren’t widely available earlier in the pandemic. Now, he said, “we have more than enough of those.”
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Dec. 1 and voted to recommend to the CDC that the first to receive the vaccine should be high risk health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Levine said it wasn’t “a tremendous surprise.”
Vermont’s advisory committee on implementation refined those recommendations, which can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid-19-vaccine and include “people who provide direct care to others (for example, health care professionals); people who are critical to the COVID-19 response (for example, people who work at COVID-19 testing sites, people who process COVID-19 specimens at laboratories); people who are essential to maintaining a functional society (for example, first responders); [and] older adults and people who have chronic illnesses and are at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.”
Gov. Phil Scott tempered expectations, saying that “vaccines won’t provide instantaneous relief. It will be months before we receive enough doses for everyone.”
Dane Rank, administrator at Thompson House rehabilitation and nursing center, told the Reformer his staff had a conference call Monday in which preparations with a pharmacy were discussed. The hope is to start vaccinating residents and staff on Dec. 28.
“We will be among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine,” Rank said.
Levine said side effects reported about the Pfizer vaccine tend to involve fatigue, a transient low-grade fever and discomfort where the dose was injected.
Scott noted that it’s still too early to know the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings and whether recent restrictions could be reduced or ramped up. Levine said daily case counts “continue to go up and down” — the state recorded more than 100 on Friday and Saturday, and about 60 on Sunday.