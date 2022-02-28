MONTPELIER — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has directed the state Commissioner of Liquor and Lottery to remove Russian-owned products from state agency store shelves, in protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military invasion of Ukraine.
Scott has also directed the agency not to purchase new stock from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice, his administration announced.
“Later this week, I will issue an executive order detailing further action and state sanctions Vermont will pursue to respond to the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine," Scott said.
“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine," Scott said. "Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them."
Saturday, New Hampshire's state-operated liquor stores stopped selling Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits under an executive order by Gov. Chris Sununu.
In New Hampshire, state-owned liquor stores are the sole retailers of beverages classified by law as spirits. Vermont has agency stores that are stocked by 802 Spirits, the retail arm of the Liquor and Lottery Commission.
Some Vermont businesses weren't waiting to take action in protesting the invasion and supporting support for the people of Ukraine.
A video on Twitter, embedded into an Associated Press story, showed a bartender at the Black Line Tavern, at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry, drain-pouring a bottle of vodka.
“Sorry @Stoli lovers,” Magic Mountain tweeted. “No more.”
On Facebook, West Dover Inn & 1846 Tavern said all of its Russian-made beverages would be dumped out.
“Our friend Anastasiia is from Lutsk on the Stry River in northwestern Ukraine,” the business said, showing a video of her pouring out a bottle of Stolichnaya vodka. “Please pray for her, her family (her brother and father are suddenly now in the Ukrainian Army; her mother and younger brother are working hard in their community) and the entire Republic of Ukraine. If history is a guide, Ukraine will undoubtedly prevail!”
The inn and bar challenged other establishments on Route 100 to follow suit. Dover Bar and Grill accepted.
At Manchester Discount Beverage, one of 802 Spirits agency stores, a Ukrainian flag greeted customers at the door.
WHERE'S MY VODKA FROM
Scott's order differed from Sununu's in that it specified "Russian-owned" rather than "Russian-made and Russian-branded."
That might mean some bottles consumers might assume would disappear off 802 Spirits store shelves will still be there. Much of the vodka U.S. consumers assume is made in Russia simply isn't — even if many brands were originally founded there or have Russian names.
Stolichnaya bottles sold in the U.S. are distilled in Latvia with Russian and Latvian ingredients. While the company's owner is Russian, he and Putin have feuded publicly, and the firm is headquartered in Luxembourg. (The version sold in Russia is distilled by a different company.)
The front page of Stolichnaya's website features a line drawing of a dove in Ukraine's national colors of blue and gold, and says "Stoli Group stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."
Smirnoff is also commonly assumed to be Russian. But its originators, the Smirnov family, fled Russia more than a century ago. The Smirnoff vodka brand common to U.S. drinkers is now owned by Diageo PLC, and bottles sold in the U.S. are distilled in Illinois.
Russian Standard, on the other hand, is owned by a Russian businessman, Roustam Tariko, and distilled in Russia.
In New Hampshire, the state will not return or dump its inventory, New Hampshire Liquor Commission spokesman E.J. Powers told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
"We see what's happening. People are losing their lives," Sununu told WMUR-TV. "It's unprovoked aggression, and if we can get New Hampshire to do their part and take these products off of the Russian shelves — I don't know anyone buying that garbage right now, frankly — it's a good thing and its a step we can make."