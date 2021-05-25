MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott signed a proclamation Tuesday, making May 25 George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont and acknowledging the large impact of the Minneapolis man’s murder.
“My thoughts are with his family, friends and our entire country today,” Scott said at his regular news conference Tuesday.
A statement from the governor said “Floyd, an African American man, was murdered by a police officer. His death under the knee of someone charged with protecting all citizens, and caught on video for all to see, was a terrible tragedy — one that sparked grief and outrage around the country. Importantly, it also inspired a national reckoning on racial justice and equity and the role we all play to address these issues, as well as reforms to modernize law enforcement and address racism across government systems.”
Scott called for continuing to “acknowledge systemic racism and inequality in order to fulfill the promise of American freedom and justice for every citizen.”
The Vermont House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution honoring the memory of Floyd by designating May 25 as “a Day of Remembrance and Action.” The resolution says Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, responded to a call that Floyd was attempting to pay for a purchase with counterfeit currency and despite Floyd’s pleas, Chauvin knelt on his neck “unabated for more than nine minutes, and he became unresponsive and died.”
A jury found Chauvin guilty of murder charges and manslaughter. The resolution says the verdict “offers a historic opportunity for our nation and state to adopt a new course towards the administration of justice that is sensitive to America’s racial diversity and the historic and continuing tensions between Americans who are Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color and the law enforcement community ...”
The Senate unanimously passed its own version of the resolution with similar language.
Vermont National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter leaders, President Mia Schultz of The Rutland Area NAACP and President Steffen Gillom of Windham County NAACP, created a video posted on YouTube honoring those who died from police violence since the murder of Floyd.
“We still have much work to do,” states a Facebook post from the Windham County branch.
COVID
As of Monday, Vermont reported having 76.9 percent of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose against the virus. If the state reaches 80 percent, remaining COVID-related restrictions will be pulled earlier than the July 4 target.
Scott said he will “quickly” hold a news conference to let the public know when the threshold is met. As of Tuesday morning, about 17,250 Vermonters needed to be vaccinated to get to the goal.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, spoke of expanding vaccination efforts including more walk-in clinics and events at mobile home parks. He said summer programs for children and youth can now begin signing up for free COVID-19 testing.
Sarah Squirrell, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health, said the state is committed to increasing access to summer recreation programs and camps. She called summer “an opportunity for our children and youth to emerge from the pandemic and participate in safe and flexible programs designed to connect kids with other kids for outdoor adventures, games and time to develop new interests.”
“We know one of the key components to resilience is connection,” she said.
Information about programs can be found at Summer Matters at vermontafterschool.org/summermatters. The site says federal funding, secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, in the American Rescue Plan will allow schools and other groups to build summer programs focused on meeting students’ needs.
Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said Vermont’s COVID data looks better than any other point over the last six months.
“Vermont has gone over a week without someone dying of COVID-19 in our state, the first time this has happened in over 28 weeks,” he said. “And we are one of the only states in the country that did not have a COVID-19 fatality this week.”
Pieciak described hospitalizations being at a six-month low. They dropped by about 20 percent in the last week and about 36 percent in the last two weeks.
Vermont reported 219 new cases last week, 138 less than the week before. Pieciak said for a second week in a row, the state had no active outbreaks in long-term care facilities and no cases among the residents of the facilities.
Soon, he said, Vermont is expected to record case counts in the single digits on a regular basis. He estimates 235 Vermont lives were saved due to the vaccines so far.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine celebrated that he could tell the public they could gather and eat with friends and family for Memorial Day without masks and distancing if they’re vaccinated. Even when the state hits the 80 percent mark on vaccinations, Scott said, “we’re still going to push hard to get as many Vermonters vaccinated as possible.”