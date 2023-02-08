BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School and the Walmart in Hinsdale, N.H., received bomb threats Wednesday morning in what appears to be a nationwide set of threats.
"This morning we received a report of a potential threat on the BUHS campus," stated Brattleboro Police Department Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans, in an email. "BPD personnel immediately responded and collaborated with BUHS staff to determine that the campus was safe and secure."
The BPD determined that there is no known threat to the campus and the initial report was fabricated.
"Out of an abundance of caution, administrators called for a shelter in place, and students remained in classrooms and learning continued," stated Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler in a news release issued just before 11 a.m. "Administrators worked with local law enforcement to determine that the campus is safe and secure. We have since resumed normal activities."
The Reformer has requested a recording of the 911 call to the local police department.
In Bennington, police reported they received a false report of two student shootings — one at Grace Christian School and one at Mt. Anthony Union High School.
According to a posting by police, they responded immediately and determined the reports were false. Police stressed that there were no injuries of students or staff at either school.
"Investigators determined this was a 'Swatting' or hoax type call from a computer generated telephone number," says a statement from the Bennington Police Department. "Swatting or hoax is when someone falsely reports a serious event to illicit a swift police response."
There were no reports of threats at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, Leland & Gray Middle High School in Townshend or Bellows Falls Union High School.
In Vermont, multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont have received or are receiving calls reporting shootings at local schools.
"At this time, none of these threats is believed to be credible, and the incidents appear to be hoaxes," states information from the Vermont State Police.
At the Walmart in Hinsdale, police responded and cleared the scene as safe.
Hinsdale Police Detective Lt. Melissa Evans said the store received a call around 6:15 a.m. about bombs planted around the building.
“She was told that there were multiple pipe bombs put around the store, and they were asking for money on gift cards,” said Evans. “We contacted (New Hampshire) Bomb Squad, who came and cleared the building with their canine.”
The N.H. Department of Safety issued a news release stating it was aware of multiple calls reporting bombs at Walmart stores throughout the state.
"Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax threats," says the statement. "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1."
"As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said in a statement.
According to the Vermont State Police, the calls appear to have to originated from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers and appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded.
In a statement released at just before noon, Gov. Phil Scott said the hoax calls are "an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited."
"These events are unnerving for everyone — students, teachers, parents and Vermonters," he stated.
"We are aware of the hoax threats, and we are in touch with our state and local law enforcement partners to provide assistance if needed," states information from the FBI.
On Tuesday, Walmarts in Claremont, N.H., and in Berlin, Vt., received bomb threats.
The entire Berlin Mall was evacuated for two hours as the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and Berlin Police searched the premises. They found nothing and nobody was injured.
Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand told WCAX that police talked with the person who made the threat. He suspects the person was not in the U.S. and that their motivation was money.
“At this point, it appears that it was a financial scam. It’s happened multiple times already today throughout the nation. So from what we can tell, it’s financially motivated,” Pontbriand said.
Last year in Maine, more than a dozen districts received false calls about active shooter situations in their schools.