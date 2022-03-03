MONTPELIER — Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont will become a personal choice as of Monday, March 14 for all Vermonters, Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday.
“I think it’s time we get back to some sort of normal, for kids in particular, and not be in a constant state of fear,” Scott said. “I think it’s all good news.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Patty Kelso said given the drop in new cases and high vaccination rate, the state is “ready for the next step,” including in schools.
“The decision to wear a mask will be up to each person depending on their own circumstances,” said Kelso, who was filling in for Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
That doesn’t mean that people who feel the need to remain masked should go without, officials said.
But the door has been left open for yet another guidance shift if a serious variant emerges.
“[COVID] does continue to surprise us, and we need to be prepared to adjust, if necessary,” Kelso said.
Kelso said Vermonters should respect the decisions of neighbors who still need to wear a mask.
Last month the state Agency of Education made masking optional for school districts that had more than 80 percent student vaccination rates, as of Feb. 28. Now the goal is to have school regulations reflect those for the rest of the general public, Education Secretary Daniel French said.
With that, AOE’s guidance will make masks optional regardless of vaccination status. That extends to school buses as well.
Fifty-six percent of Vermont children ages 5-11 and 45 percent of kids ages 12-17 have been vaccinated for COVID, according to data posted on the Health Department’s website.
French said the March 14 date gives school districts time to set their own policies and prepare.
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union will place masking policy on all board agendas, starting with the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board meeting on Tuesday, SVSU public information coordinator Katie West said.
“As of right now, we are still following the current guidance,” West said.
The Arlington School Board had already planned to take up a masking-optional plan at its March 9 meeting.
“However, for the entire pandemic they have adhered to AOE and [Department of Health] guidance, so I highly suspect they will continue to do so and make masks optional on March 14,” Assistant Superintendent William Bazyk said.
Bazyk said he expects the Arlington schools will have “zero issues” with students continuing to wear masks if they or their parents choose. “We place heavy emphasis on acceptance and it is embedded in the culture of the schools,” he said.
In the Northshire, Long Trail School and Burr and Burton Academy made masks optional as of Monday, as both have more than 80 percent of students vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still listing five Vermont counties — including Bennington and Rutland — as being at “high community levels for COVID risk. Asked about this, Scott said the state has set its policies on a state rather than county basis, as many Vermonters cross county lines for work, education and shopping.
Windham County remained at “low” risk on Thursday according to the CDC guidelines, as did Washington County, N.Y. Windsor County was at “medium” on the CDC scale, as were Berkshire (Mass.), Franklin (Mass.), Cheshire (N.H.) and Rensselaer (N.Y.) counties.
Vermonters who test positive for COVID should still stay home and isolate for five days, and close contacts and those who develop COVID symptoms should still get tested, Kelso said. Quarantining will not be recommended for close contacts who are up to date with their vaccines, Kelso said.
She also urged Vermonters to stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters.
Bazyk said he felt “unburdened” by the change in policy.
“I see this as a large step to the new normalcy of living with the COVID virus in our country, and this guidance will allow us to concentrate on other important issues in education that need our attention,” he said.