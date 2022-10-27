Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for State Senate for the Windham County District are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Wendy Harrison, Brattleboro, Democrat; Nader Hashim, Dummerston, Democrat; Richard Kenyon, Brattleboro, Republican; Richard Morton, Brattleboro, Republican; and Tim Wessel, Brattleboro, Independent.
The answers from those who responded are as follows.
STATE SENATE, WINDHAM DISTRICT
Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro, Democrat
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
The opioid epidemic is persistent and alarming, destructive to individuals, families and communities, particularly in rural areas. I am not an expert in substance use or addiction treatment, but I have had the privilege to meet with dedicated people who have been working in this area for decades. I will continue to do my homework and to learn from those most impacted. For now, I believe the key actions to be taken are to:
• Ensure that treatment is available, both physically and financially. When a person is ready for treatment, they need to be able to begin immediately and without shame.
• Focus actions on what we can do now with the resources available, especially by supporting agencies that are doing the work effectively but are hampered by limited capacity.
• Keep the general public informed about the situation.
• Target law enforcement efforts on the criminal organizations that are providing the opioids, and use State and Federal resources fairly within Vermont. I support the recent action of the Bennington County State’s Attorney to hold negligent landlords accountable for drug dealing on their properties.
• Be willing to consider additional bold approaches that have worked elsewhere, such as a safe injection site pilot program that the Governor vetoed last session.
• Long term, we must address the root causes of addiction, particularly poverty.
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
Equitable and sustainable economic development takes a long-term view of the entire community and should include education, transportation, and a welcoming atmosphere, as well as the traditional support to businesses. A lack of workforce, not a lack of jobs, is our challenge.
The housing crisis contributes to the workforce shortage, particularly for new residents looking to relocate. To tackle the housing crisis, we should implement plans approved by the Legislature and Governor last year: loans and grants for rehabbing public and private rentals, tax credits for new housing in downtown areas, and increased training for the construction trades. Towns now have the authority to individually address short- term rentals. Employers are stepping up to be part of the solution, such as the fund established in the Upper Valley for new construction and UVM’s financial investment in housing. I support additional State action to encourage these types of public/private programs.
Affordable and accessible childcare also is essential. In addition to the obvious health and education benefits, it’s estimated that 5000 additional parents (mostly mothers) would be able to participate in the workforce. Child care provided at this level would encourage families to relocate to Vermont.
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Combatting Climate change is an existential concern. I support the State’s Climate Action Plan. It includes incentives to make electric vehicles less expensive than gas vehicles and to replace oil heat with less polluting and often less expensive alternatives. It is designed to save Vermont families money now and to preserve Vermont livability into the future. We must ensure that the plan is diligently implemented.
===============
Nader Hashim of Dummerston, Democrat
What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
Regarding opioids, harm reduction and prevention should be the top priority. I previously advocated for a treatment docket to be established in Windham County and will continue to do so. With additional mental health investment, these dockets can help to reduce recidivism, especially for people with co-occurring disorders such as PTSD.
I believe that poverty is the root cause of the majority of crime, and addressing income inequality, housing insecurity, and mental health are vital in preventing crime from happening in the first place.
When crime does happen, having a timely police/fire/EMS response is necessary. However, we must also invest time and effort into looking at what happens after a person enters any criminal justice system, and what steps we are taking to rehabilitate and provide the necessary pathway to preventing recidivism.
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
This will require revisiting Act 250 and, just as importantly, investing in infrastructural needs such as sewer/wastewater and electricity.
It currently takes developers 16 months to two years to get through the permitting process. While I am in full support of preserving our green spaces and mountains, I do believe we must provide more opportunities to develop village centers to be walkable and have affordable/accessible housing.
In order to take the steps to build more housing, we must also invest in the infrastructure that is needed for these projects. Instead of unfunded mandates for towns, the state must look toward investing in bonds and grants for towns to build out their infrastructure.
Lastly, the keys to flourishing economic development involve livable wages, the opportunity for workers to unionize, and access to affordable childcare and housing.
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Climate change is still an ongoing issue and Vermont must play its role in addressing it. We must also recognize that investing in climate resiliency is necessary because we are going to continue seeing climate catastrophes and climate refugees coming to our state.
I will support investing in EV incentives for multiple income levels and developing EV infrastructure.
I also believe that climate resiliency involves investing in housing, strengthening and monitoring our waterways, and supporting local farmers and food systems in order to reduce our reliance on the global food chain.
===========
Tim Wessel of Brattleboro, Independent
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
I believe that the rise in the petty crime rate, opioid overdoses and our 30-year high in suicide rates are all correlated with the severe loss of physical connection that has occurred during our long pandemic recovery. While measures protecting our more vulnerable were necessary and the right thing to do, we must now contend with the fact that many feel more isolated and less part of a family or even a community. I think the most efficient and helpful path to lessen suffering in Vermont is to put more resources into counseling families who are experiencing this personally. Coping tools should be provided to any and all who are willing and able to help in their own communities. This does not mean that enforcement does not have a role; we must still support the punishment of those that victimize others and fix our inefficient judicial system, but we all know that we will never arrest our way out of addiction. Let’s examine our systems of support for those who can still become productive members of society, and use our tax dollars wisely on intervention and training programs that are proven to work.
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
The housing crisis is quite simply a problem of supply and demand. We must increase the supply of housing to have an effect on the availability of various types of homes, which will then drive down both purchase prices and rental costs. This means we need to encourage the building of new homes, the renovations of existing housing stock, and the creation of extra units using tools such as ADUs – Accessory Dwelling Units. We should be looking at multiple paths to encourage new places to live, allow municipalities to have their own tools to do this, and not assume that one path to increasing housing will work for every Vermont town. Along with fixing our broken child care system and encouraging job growth, working to incentivize more housing is the third leg of a stool that will create a stable environment for economic growth and worker retention.
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
From the moment I announced my campaign, I have made fixing our broken early child care system in Vermont my number one concern. My wife and I experienced the loss of our daycare provider in the middle of the pandemic, and it was the single most stressful time of our lives. We were lucky, and together with other parents we were able to advocate for another private entity to take over the business, but not without the loss of some beloved staff and fellow families who chose to move on.
Young working couples who want to have kids need child care in order for both parents to work in Vermont. Our state needs those young, dual income working parents for our state to thrive economically, and in turn those parents need stable, affordable and safe child care. We must find more ways to strengthen our patchwork of child care providers, respect that every child and every parent have different needs for early education, and fill those gaps so that there are no longer long waiting lists for child care spots. We simply must fix this problem to retain our state’s vitality and economic resilience.