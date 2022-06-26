MONTPELIER — The Vermont State House was vandalized during the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving seven broken windows and a message of “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either” left in black spray paint on the front granite portico of the building, according to the Capitol Police Department.
The damage exceeds $25,000, according to the police department. The state house was forced to cancel a scheduled summer tour on Saturday.
The vandalism appeared one day after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.
The decision drew sharp comments from Vermont leaders and sparked protests throughout the state.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray's office window was among the seven broken.
"I am alarmed by these attacks on our State House – my workplace – and condemn them in the strongest possible terms," Gray said. "Vermonters are feeling deep anger and frustration in the wake of yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling. I share this frustration. However, threats of violence and destruction of property are absolutely unacceptable and never the solution."
The State House will reopen Monday morning at 7:45 a.m. on the normal schedule. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.