BRATTLEBORO — James Merithew was being a good son Tuesday afternoon as he drove down to Vernon Green nursing home and took his mother out for an ice cream.
When he got back to his Canal Street home, he was infamous.
There was his photo, both in the Brattleboro Reformer and broadcast on WCAX-TV, and spread over the internet and social media, as the unnamed suspect identified by the Vermont State Police wanted for questioning about the June 4 robbery of the Harmonyville Store. Police asked the public for help in identifying the name of their suspect. The problem was, Merithew hasn’t been in the Harmonyville Store for a couple of years.
He said when he got home and saw his photo, which it turns out was taken from a video surveillance camera at his favorite store, The Price Cutter on Canal Street, he called state police and told them they had the wrong guy and had sent out the wrong picture.
Police had identified the potential suspect because they believe he was the one who had cashed a Vermont Lottery scratch ticket believed to have been stolen weeks earlier at the Harmonyville Store in Townshend.
Merithew said he couldn’t sleep or eat Tuesday night because he was so upset, and upset with the trooper’s response that he was guilty. “He said to me, ‘I’m going to record our conversation,’” said Merithew.
“It was degrading, it was degrading,” he said.
About 20 hours later, after a lot of anxiety on Merithew’s part, the state police called him Wednesday and apologized. An hour later, they sent out an updated press release with a new photo of the person they wanted to talk to about the June 4 robbery, but without any explanation.
Neither the trooper involved, Eric Clemens, nor Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman, would comment about the erroneous identification.
According to Merithew, 54, who lives on Social Security disability checks, the problem of mistaken identity came down to an erroneous timestamp on a surveillance video of the suspected stolen scratch ticket being cashed. The time was off an hour for the transaction.
Riaz Sabri, manager of the Price Cutter, said Wednesday that the police had requested several different time-slots from the store’s video camera system, but never asked him about the person shown on the video or what they wanted the video for.
“Yesterday, I saw the photo and I said ‘he no steal anything,’” said Sabri, noting that Merithew is a loyal customer.
Instead, police had lined up Merithew’s photo with the time of the suspected lottery ticket cashing. At least, that’s what the state police told Merithew.
State police did issue an updated press release Wednesday afternoon, and included a new photograph of a new potential suspect they need help identifying. They said the earlier person had contacted them and they had determined he was not involved.
That was cold comfort to Merithew, who — while his name wasn’t broadcast or published — his face was. He said he’s very well known in Brattleboro. The comments on social media were very hurtful, he said.
“My nerves are shot,” he said. “That hurt my feelings wicked. I don’t want to go out of the house.”
Now on disability due to a back injury, Merithew spends his time running the American Whitewolf Scanner News social media page, and buying lottery scratch tickets, winning $100 here and there.
Since his wife of 23 years died two years ago from cancer, 44 days after her diagnosis, he said the scratch tickets are his only form of fun.
The father of five, and grandfather to 28, Merithew’s daughter Krystal Crandall called the state police, and the Reformer and WCAX to say her father was innocent. (The Reformer, pending questions to state police, took down its original story).
“My dad hasn’t been at that store for years and years,” Crandall said. “They just dragged him through the frickin’ mud. He lost his wife to cancer. He’s never been a thief. He’s doing horrible. He’s a good man.”
The most he’s ever won on a scratch ticket was $7,777, a “Ruby 7,” but he said between taxes and Social Security penalties, he only ended up with about $2,000. He usually just spends his winnings on more tickets.
“It’s fun when you win,” he said.
Merithew said he has no intention of suing the state police for their mistake.
“I don’t really want to go that far,” he said. The most important thing, he said, is that people know the police were wrong and he is innocent.
And, he said, “I would like them to catch the person who did cash the ticket.”