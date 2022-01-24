WESTMINSTER STATION — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a local man whose body was found in a car at the Irving gas station on Route 5.
In a press release issued late Monday afternoon, Vermont State Police said they were investigating the death of a man that afternoon.
The man’s body was sent to the Vermont State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, and police noted that toxicology tests will take six to eight weeks.
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver would only say the “untimely death” is under investigation. She said the man was a local resident.
“The investigation is ongoing,” she said, declining to answer any questions.
VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said the man’s body was found in a car, which was in the parking lot at the gas station.
The station is located at the corner of Route 5 and Route 123, that connects to Walpole, N.H., and across Route 5 from the Westminster Station Post Office.
Police started investigating the death at 3:26 p.m. Monday, and state police detectives and troopers, along with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department, which provides coverage to the town of Westminster, are investigating the case.
The identity of the man was withheld, pending notification of next of kin.