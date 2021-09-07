VERNON — Vermont State Police troopers were on Pond Road searching for a wanted man Tuesday night, according to a statement from police.
The search to apprehend the man is contained to a home off Pond Road, state police said in a statement at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday.
"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area, including possible road closures and helicopter flights," state police said.
No one has been injured in the incident, according to state police; police said they are "taking steps to ensure the safety of people who live in the area."
No additional information was immediately from police.