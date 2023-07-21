PUTNEY — The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the proposed 25-unit Alice Holway Drive affordable housing project by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust meets local zoning requirements, and it upheld local permits granted more than a year ago.
The decision, which came a mere two days after a hearing before a three-judge panel, rejected arguments by a neighbor, Laura Campbell, that the calculation of the project's lot could not include land on the other side of Alice Holway Drive, and that the actual building lot was too small as a result.
"The court found this interpretation unsupported by the law," the court found.
The high court noted that Putney zoning regarding planned residential developments does not include a restriction regarding contiguous parcels, and said that the three adjacent lots could be included in the calculations. The housing trust plans to use one of the other-side-of-the-road lots for parking, and is leaving the third lot undeveloped.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, said Friday she was glad to have the Putney permit upheld, which now clears the way for a spring 2024 groundbreaking. The housing trust's partner on the project is Evernorth, a non-profit housing group based in Burlington.
“We are grateful to the Vermont Supreme Court for supporting affordable housing and reinforcing the importance of the town of Putney’s vision to provide diverse housing opportunities to its community,” said Bridgewater.
“This is the second ruling upholding our permit and the town’s zoning and planning process, and we’re excited to focus on moving forward with developing much-needed affordable housing. We sincerely thank the community members who again and again voice their excitement for this project, and their understanding of the importance of creating homes that are permanently affordable and held in the community land trust model,” she said.
Bridgewater said the project would not affect the Putney Community Gardens or the Putney Farmers' Market, which are immediately adjacent to the project's main lot on the east side of Alice Holway Drive.
Bridgewater, in a telephone interview, said that the delay caused by the appeal had added 14 percent to the total cost of the project -- more than $1 million, with the cost of the project jumping from $10.3 million to $11.7 million. She said the bulk of the increase was due to increased construction costs. Legal fees also added to the increase, she said.
She said the housing trust can now move forward with final design plans for Alice Holway Drive, and also to close on its financing.
Campbell, who filed her appeal in the spring of 2022, lost in the state Environmental Court, and pursued the appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, didn't respond to a message seeking comment.
The fate of the housing trust's most recent Putney project had become a hot topic in town, but supporters of the project defeated critics in recent Select Board elections. Five of the 25 apartments will be "permanently set aside for people at the risk of homelessness," the housing trust has pledged.
The two buildings that will house the 25 apartments will be designed by Vermont Integrated Architecture of Middlebury, Bridgewater said.
According to its website, the firm does a variety of projects, including five Landmark College student residences in 2005. The firm has also worked on Burlington City Hall, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, Mad River Glenn, the Waterbury Municipal Center, and the Middlebury Natural Food Cooperative.
Participating in the decision were Associate Justices Harold Eaton, Karen Russell Carroll and William Cohen.