MONTPELIER — State leaders hailed the White House's choice of a Vermont Supreme Court justice who played a pivotal role in the state's passage of the first-in-the-nation civil union law to fill a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The announcement about the nomination of Beth Robinson was part of President Joe Biden's sixth round of judicial nominations.
Robinson would be the first and only LGBTQ woman to serve on any federal circuit court. Robinson helped argue the case that led to Vermont's 2000 first-in-the-nation civil unions law, a forerunner of gay marriage.
"She will make a great addition to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, bringing the Vermont values of commitment to justice and equality, fairness, and Freedom & Unity to the bench," Gov Phil Scott said, referring to the Vermont state motto.
State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray also hailed the choice.
"Justice Robinson has been a hero of mine for many years. Her argument in front of the Vermont Supreme Court in the civil union case was absolutely masterful," said Balint. "She is a brilliant legal mind and has served us well on the Supreme Court. I am thrilled at her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals."
Robinson served as co-counsel in the Baker v. State of Vermont lawsuit, in which the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the state's prohibition on same-sex marriage denied equal rights guaranteed by the Vermont Constitution. It led to the 2000 law passed by the Vermont Legislature of the state's civil unions law, the first of its kind in the country.
Vermont lawmakers passed marriage equality legislation in 2009. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Gray clerked for the late Judge Peter W. Hall, whom Robinson would succeed as judge for the U.S. Court Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
"For me, and so many Vermont women in the legal profession, Justice Robinson has been a trailblazer and role model. She has been a champion for civil rights and marriage equality and will serve our country, and justice system, well," Gray said.
"I cannot imagine a better replacement for my dear friend and mentor the late Judge Peter W. Hall who carried on Vermont’s tradition and legacy of fairness, judicial independence, and integrity on the court," Gray said. "I look forward to Justice Robinson’s confirmation and urge the United States Senate to act with haste.”
Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a statement that Robinson has been a champion of equal rights in the mold of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"I know that, if confirmed, Justice Robinson would serve on the Second Circuit with integrity, humility, and a deep reverence for the rule of law," Leahy said.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.