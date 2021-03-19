BELLOWS FALLS -- The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Transportation said Friday that the state of Vermont is still willing to "cover the cost" of repairing the Vilas Bridge, and that funding for the bridge is included in the 2021-22 proposed state budget.
Agency Secretary Joe Flynn said the Vilas Bridge is on the state of New Hampshire's 10-year construction plan, which he said was as good as a guarantee that the project is finally moving forward.
The bridge was closed 12 years ago Friday by the state of New Hampshire because it was not safe due to deterioration. Since then, Bellows Falls and Rockingham officials, joined sometimes by Walpole, N.H., officials, have lobbied to get the bridge back on New Hampshire's project list. Earlier this week, the Rockingham Select Board agreed to a plan to seek a federal earmark if necessary to try and get work on the bridge started.
The Vilas Bridge links downtown Bellows Falls to Walpole, and Route 12 to Keene, N.H. and the bridge's closure has had a marked impact on downtown business.
Flynn insisted Friday that the New Hampshire 10-year plan, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, was a good guarantee.
Flynn noted that two successive Vermont governors have pledged to pay for the repairs to the bridge -- last estimated at $10.2 million by New Hampshire -- with the two states negotiating a final financial agreement.
But Deborah Wright, the Bellows Falls village president who protested alone at the bridge Friday morning, said the Vilas Bridge had been on the New Hampshire list before, and had been dropped off it before as well. The project returned to the NH Department of Transportation's 10-year plan a few years ago, she said.
Wright held a hand-lettered sign that read, "New Hampshire Honor Your Agreement," referring to the 1994 memorandum of agreement in which the state agreed to preserve the Vilas Bridge since it was demolishing a similar historic bridge in Kelleyville, N.H.
Flynn's assurances, she said Friday, doesn't give her all the confidence in the world.
Flynn said that Scott had not talked to Sununu about the Vilas Bridge as far as he knew. Two years ago, Scott had promised the Rockingham-Bellows Falls community that he would talk to Sununu about getting the bridge repaired and reopened.
The Vilas Bridge, which is almost 100 years old, is considered a noteworthy, historic structure and was placed on the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance's list of "Seven to Save," in 2012, according to Wright. The concrete double-spandrel bridge is very unusual.
Flynn said that Vermont and New Hampshire transportation officials work together all the time on joint projects -- and he pointed to the proposed new bridge linking Brattleboro with Hinsdale, N.H., as a prime example. Construction on that bridge is expected to start in 2023 or 2024, Flynn said, noting that on the Vermont side, the state still needs to complete purchase of properties needed for the new access point.
The Vilas Bridge is slated for construction to start in 2028, with engineering beginning in 2023, he said.
In that case, he said, the cost of the bridge is split 80-20 percent between New Hampshire and Vermont.
In the case of the Vilas Bridge, Flynn said financing wasn't a big consideration in his view. "We'll look for a way to pay for it," he said, noting the "very cooperative" relationship between the two state agencies.
"It's important to keep pushing it," said Wright, "they may drop it off the list in 2022." The list is updated every two years.
"Maybe if Gov. Scott actually did talk to Gov. Sununu," Wright said.