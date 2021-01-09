BENNINGTON — A resident at the Vermont Veterans Home’ has tested positive for COVID-19, the facility’s CEO, Melissa Jackson, said Friday.
She said the resident is displaying only mild symptoms and is doing well at this time.
Residents have remained in their rooms since an outbreak of COVID-19 struck a total of eight staff members, beginning in late December, Jackson said, and visits from relatives have been conducted remotely.
She said that means it is unlikely the person contracted the infection from another resident.
Of the staff members who were infected, Jackson said, seven are due back to work next week after recovering, while the eighth must remain in quarantine longer.
After the outbreak among staff, officials said those employees had been asymptomatic, and the infections were revealed because of the weekly COVID tests all employees have.
Jackson said the Veterans’ Home, in consultation with the state Department of Health, is conducting another round of testing for all residents and continuing PCR testing of staff members.
A staffing change, she said, will also keep the same group of staff members working within each wing of the home, rather than working in different sections of the facility.
Notification of state health officials and resident family members has taken place, Jackson said.
The home has just over 100 residents and approximately 200 staff members.