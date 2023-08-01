BENNINGTON — Rob Weisberg has seen some dark days. A volunteer firefighter in his hometown on Long Island, Rob was just steps from his office in lower Manhattan on 9/11 when the first plane hit the towers. He rushed over to the nearest firehouse and volunteered to help if they needed him. It turns out they needed a lot. He was coordinating rescue vehicles when the first building collapsed, then the second, trapping him inside as the gray dust and concrete came down around him. Rob survived that day but spent the next 22 years battling PTSD. We caught up with Rob as he crossed over Route 9 outside Bennington on his long journey on the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, helping raise awareness for veterans and other struggling first responders.
“I started in Georgia on March 11, just over 1,600 miles. I have another 580 to go. Hopefully, I’ll get there by the end of September.
“I planned out my suicide. It wasn’t all that long ago, really. I couldn’t function so much anymore. My dog saved me in many ways, so I'm trying to raise funds for an organization called Paws of War. They support veterans, active military, and first responders with PTSD like me. They'll get you one if you don't have a service dog. And they train you and your dog together. My dog knows my physical triggers and signs when I'm having a PTSD moment, and he'll come over, give me a whack with this tail, and say, 'Come on, let's go for a walk. Let's change it up.' He gets me doing something else before I start spiraling down. I wanted to take him (on his AThike), but I couldn't do that to him because he’s getting older.
“I've known about the trail for a long time. It was something I've always wanted to do. When I started getting PTSD, it became something I really needed to do. Out here is my happy place. It's my safe place. It's where I'm most comfortable. I am taking a six-month leave of absence from my life and just trying to go through a bit of a reset.
“I’ve been through four pairs of boots so far since Georgia. I'm trying to get 500 miles per pair. This is pair four, only a little over two weeks old. They're already falling apart.
“I was hiking the trail somewhere in Pennsylvania when a kid in his mid-20s on a day hike goes by. He stopped for a second to chat with me. ‘Hey, how are you on this long trail?’ he asked me. I told him why I was there, what had happened, and everything else. While I was talking to him, I could see his eyes starting to water. I could see his lower lip quivering. And I'm telling him, ‘I'm just trying to reach out to just one person to say, hey, you know, get help if you’re not okay.' He looked at me and said, ‘You know what, I'm not okay.’ We talked for a long while. Afterward, he said, ‘Thank you so much. He kept going, went down to a point, and turned around. We ran into each other a while later. He said, ‘I want to thank you again for our talk.' I told him to get help if that's what you need. ‘Do it,’ I said. As he was leaving, I said, ‘If I can get one person not to do what I was thinking of doing, then mission accomplished. 'Go find number two,' he said, walking away.
“I was underneath the towers when the first plane hit. House 10 sits right under the World Trade Center. I ran in and saw the captain, and I said if you can use me, great. If not, I'll get out of your way. He was like, you're all I got right now.
“We had a jet engine come into the firehouse and crush the ambulance I was supposed to use. I got lucky because that firehouse runs an engine and a truck. There were two bays for that. I made the right choice that day. I put the ambulance from Brooklyn in the truck bay. It was the ambulance that stopped the jet engine from coming in and killing a lot of people, including me.
“I almost got killed several times that day. I survived both collapses. I remember the captain desperately tries to assemble a team to go across the street to do search work. I asked the captain, ‘Why don't you put me with those guys?’ And he was like, ‘No, I need you here. Keep doing what you're doing.' I watched those guys go across the street, eight of them, thinking, ‘Man, I wish I was going with those guys.' They all got killed five minutes after they got inside in the first collapse. I was 33 at the time. Some of these guys were in their early mid 20s. They were so young.
“I remember seeing a crushed suitcase lying open on the side of the road on one of the streets. I knew it came from one of the planes. I remember thinking about how many times I’d gone on a plane for vacation. Those people packed the bag that day or the night before, all excited. They probably couldn’t wait to get there. They never got there. I could see clothing and stuff, all stuff that was never going to be worn again. And to me, that just personalized it because this was somebody's stuff. It wasn't just a building. This was directly tied to a person that got killed. That’s always stuck with me.
“A lot of people out there, they're hurting, and a lot of people are hiding it.
"When the towers came down, it was not a nice neat pile that came straight down. It spread out. We got hit sideways with everything. They estimated the wind was about 140 miles an hour. I got blown off my feet. Six feet later, I hit a cinderblock wall in the firehouse. I wound up with back issues, respiratory, and GI issues. All the chemicals that sandblasted my sinuses from all that gray cloud you see in the videos. I had so much scar tissue, they had actually burned holes through so the air could pass into my sinus cavity.
“I'm happy now. I don't remember the last time I felt that, maybe before 9/11. First responders, veterans, they see things that normal people don't see. And they see it a lot. One day it will get to them. It's just a matter of how severely because you never know. You're not ever the same person from when you started.
“Don't be afraid to get help. Don't be afraid to say, hey, it did get to me. I mean, you're dealing with a small child in a car accident, and they didn't make it, you know? How does it not get to you? You're dealing with stuff that most people can't even imagine. Don't be embarrassed to get help. I kept it hidden for over 20 years. I’m tired of hiding it. I'm tired of the stigma of someone saying, oh, mental health, blah, blah, blah. If you have a heart condition, everyone's saying you have to get help. Your brain is just another organ. But for some reason, if you say there's a problem with the brain, there's a different attitude towards it.
“I came real close once. If I could turn it around, if I can inspire other people to turn it around and say, ‘Hey, it's okay not to be okay.’ It's becoming cliché’ now, but you hear people saying it's okay to not be okay. Well, it's true. Don't be ashamed or embarrassed or anything else. Don’t let it stop you.
“I’ll see you in Maine, for sure.”
Rob has a Facebook page, Rob Weisberg Appalachian Trail Hike. There's a digital diary of his trip and a link to donate to Paws of War.