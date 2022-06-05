Camille Robertson, 31, grew up coming to her grandmother’s house in Shaftsbury. Ancient rooms and quiet hallways filled with photographs of family memories surround Camille, who sits inside the old, for-sale farmhouse, facing a forever transition from the cherished hub of generations of a family where her pioneering grandma planted seeds and nurtured life for all those years.
“What I remember most is my grandma dancing across this kitchen floor. She was a modern dancer early on in her career, dancing professionally since she was 14. She was the first white dancer in an all-African American dance company in New York City, and a Bennington College alum, proud to graduate with a master’s degree in dance from Bennington College, one of the very first in that program in the late 1950s. Grandma loved to dance. We spent hours right on this floor, dancing, listening to music, and teaching me all the moves. It’s one of my best memories.
“But I also remember quiet conversations, one on one, right here at this kitchen table, in these same chairs that I’m sitting in. Grandma faced a hard choice back then, between the life of a dancer and the family she loved. My grandma was somewhat of a pioneer in those days, a feminist, independent and strong. To be a professional dancer is to travel all over the world. She was expecting her first child. She knew she had a difficult choice to make.
“Grandma grew up in a traditional Jewish family in Brooklyn that instilled the importance of family above all else. Her childhood home was where everyone came together for guidance, an open door for meals, and nurturing the family. That became the template for her life. Ultimately, my grandma chose her family. She told me much later it was her best and only choice.
“I know she continued thinking about that choice her whole life. I know that there were some small regrets along the way, like choosing not to dance and study with Martha Graham when she had the chance. She sometimes thought about what her life would have been like at times, but ultimately, she chose to prioritize her family, and we all, everyone, benefitted from that. Every time she discussed it with me, even years later when I became an adult myself faced with life choices, she would say that I couldn’t have asked for anything more, that choosing family was really the best thing.
“I think about that a lot. She increasingly talked about that decision toward the end of her life, that decision she made so long ago. From her, I know now that It’s OK to choose family and still be an incredibly engaged, ambitious and active, full participant in life. That decision she made to make her family her number-one priority didn’t stop her from pursuing her passions in other ways. She taught dance, she had a backyard preschool, she was an artist and all sorts of interesting things that she never stopped doing. She was so respected. My grandma’s choice, and seeing her live such a vibrant life and be so respected for her way of life and her many accomplishments, gave me the permission to do that as well.
“She once told me that you have to let the people change their minds, that mistakes are part of life, that you might not agree with what’s happening, but have to trust the people you love. I never forgot that.
“This house has always been the constant for all of us, part of my entire childhood. It has looked exactly the same that entire time. There has been steadiness here, a comfort, joy that always surrounded us. Memories of family, making food, playing games, sharing her wisdom, how she loved to garden, volunteer and dance, always dancing with joy in her heart. That’s what’s still here, even now. I remember her reading to all the grandchildren on the couch, all of us gathered around her, all of our conversations when time would just stop. There are so many memories. I thank her for all of that.
“This house will be sold, probably pretty soon, and I won’t get to sit here in this kitchen surrounded by her and her memories, walking down by the stream to say hello to her. Someone will soon make it their own. This house will change layer by layer. I know she would be shooing me on, telling me there are things to do, to live my life with passion out there in the world, that I need to find whatever is out there, and that it’s time to move on.”