BRATTLEBORO — A compliance officer with the Vermont Department of Labor is conducting an investigation into the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 37, at Morningside Shelter on April 3.
“Every employer has an obligation and a general duty to provide its employees with a workplace that is free from recognizable hazards that may result in serious injury or death,” said Dirk Anderson, director of Vermont’s office of workers’ compensation and safety.
On the morning of April 3, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, a resident of Morningside Shelter, allegedly attacked and killed Rosin-Pritchard, shelter coordinator, with an axe. Mahvish-Jammeh is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder. Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes has ordered a competency evaluation for Mahvish-Jammeh.
The compliance officer for the state will conduct interviews and review record keeping and other procedures at Groundworks Collaborative, which operates Morningside Shelter at 81 Royal Road, as well as a day shelter on South Main Street and a foodshelf on Canal Street. Groundworks also supplies supportive services to residents at Great River Terrace on Putney Road and The Chalet in West Brattleboro.
Anderson said the compliance officer has 180 days to prepare the report, but he expected it will not take that long.
If the officer finds any violations have occurred, the report will include citations and recommendations, or abatements.
However, noted Anderson, there are no specific standards for employee protection in a social worker or health care setting as might be found in an industrial or commercial setting or on a construction site.
“OSHA does have some guidelines ... but it’s not an enforceable standard,” said Anderson.
Any citation would be a result of a general duty clause violation, he said, for “a recognized serious hazard’ which the employer does not take “reasonable steps to prevent or abate ...”
The general duty clause is used only where there is no standard that applies to a particular hazard, which has to meet four standards: The employer failed to keep the workplace free of a hazard to which employees of that employer were exposed; the hazard was recognized; the hazard was causing or was likely to cause death or serious physical harm; and there was a feasible and useful method to correct the hazard.
“It generally requires a higher showing,” said Anderson. “You have to show a systemic disregard for employees, health and safety in order to sustain a general duty clause violation.”
Anderson, who’s been with DOL since 2002, 15 of those as general counsel before taking over worker’s compensation and safety about 18 months ago, said any organization with 10 or more employees is required to keep an OSHA 300 log, documenting any minor injuries that require treatment, even if it’s just a bandage or an ice pack.
The OSHA logs don’t have to be submitted for review, but they have to be made available for inspection.
Any workplace injury that sends a person to a hospital as an inpatient requires notification to his office within 24 hours and an entry in the onsite log.
Onsite fatalities are to be reported within eight hours, said Anderson.
“They did report it to us promptly,” Anderson said about the death of Rosin-Pritchard.
Smaller businesses that aren’t required to keep OSHA 300 logs, said Anderson, should be keeping an injury log.
“Anything that needs treatment should be reported as a first report of injury,” he said. “That really applies to all employers.”
Anderson said there is a reason for OSHA standards, and that’s to protect workers.
“Of course, some professions do put people in danger,” he said. “But there is a general duty to keep your employees as safe as you can.”