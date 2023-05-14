VERNON — NorthStar Holding Co. is living — and working — within its budget to decommission the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant.
At a meeting earlier this week of the state Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel, an attorney with the Department of Public Service said NorthStar was within its budget.
"NorthStar appears to be on course to complete the project with available funding," said Eric Guzman with the Department of Public Service.
Guzman said that currently the nuclear decommissioning trust fund held $162 million, as of the end of March, and that the separate site restoration fund held $51.3 million.
Entergy started the site restoration fund with $25 million back in 2014; the decommissioning trust fund, which at one point was over $600 million, was paid for by electric customers of the utilities which bought power from Vermont Yankee.
Of the $51.3 million currently in the site restoration fund, which will be used once the actual clean up and demolition is completed, only $11 million will be needed, according to Guzman. He said any unused balance will be returned to NorthStar once the site restoration is completed.
Before Entergy sold the plant to NorthStar in 2019, it agreed to bring the site restoration fund up to $60 million, according to the 2018 memorandum of understanding. NorthStar, as Entergy's "successor in interest" will receive any unused balance, he said.
Any funds left over from the nuclear decommissioning trust fund will be returned to the customers of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corp., the original owner of the plant before it was sold to Entergy in 2002.
Entergy never made any contribution to the nuclear decommissioning trust fund.
In addition to the financial report on the two trust funds, members of the citizen panel heard updates on the decommissioning itself from NorthStar site manager Corey Daniels.
Daniels said that work on demolishing the large turbine building had begun, and that the first layer of outside paneling — a distinctive green — has been removed.
Now looking grey instead of green, Daniels said, the large turbine building "is pretty close, ready to be demolished." The one-acre roof's membrane is being removed and tested and sampled for lead, he said.
He said so far this year NorthStar has shipped 65 rail cars worth of radioactive material to the low-level radioactive waste disposal site in western Texas, owned and operated by Waste Management Services. He said NorthStar is shipping about three to four rail cars a week, and in total, 602 rail cars have made the trip from Vermont to Texas so far.
The reactor building still has some components in it, he said, although the most radioactive components have been removed.
Monday night's meeting marked the first meeting of the year of the citizen panel. Steve Skibnioswsky of Vernon is the panel's chairman.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.