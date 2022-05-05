MONTPELIER — The Green Mountain State collected about 3.5 tons of unused medication Saturday during the 22nd Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide event.
A total of 6,950 pounds was collected from Vermont's 14 counties, which was more than every previous Take Back Day except for spring 2021.
The twice-a-year event, held each April and October, is a partnership between the Vermont Department of Health, local and state law-enforcement agencies and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Its aim is to ensure that prescription drugs are discarded properly before they can be abused. The DEA estimates that about 10 percent of the medications collected on Take Back Days are opioids, such as oxycodone or Percocet.
Vermont offered 64 collection sites on Saturday. The drugs are gathered, briefly stored and then transported out of state by the DEA to a site to be incinerated.
“It’s inspiring to see so many people turning out to safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medication,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “This is especially important with prescription painkillers, because more than half of the people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative, often straight out of the medicine cabinet.”
Beyond Take Back Day, the state Health Department coordinates permanent prescription drug disposal sites, such as at pharmacies and police stations, where disposal boxes are open year-round. Residents also can order a free Medication Mail-Back Envelope from the state.
To find a drug drop-off site near you, go to healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback or dial 2-1-1. For more on opioids, visit healthvermont.gov/RxAware. If you need help with your substance use, visit VTHelplink.org for information.