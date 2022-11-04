BRATTLEBORO — Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV are teaming up to present a weekly video podcast — Vermontitude — about issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
"If you live, work, or play here, you will be interested in our topics and guests," said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of VNM, the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine.
"Vermontitude was created to delve deeper into the stories that affect professionals, citizens and the general public in our region," said Peter "Fish" Case, general manager of Great Eastern Radio, home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.
Case said Vermontitude is an opportunity for readers and listeners to get a deeper understanding of issues like crime, education, public services, and local politics.
Brechenser said Vermontitude is a new way for both organizations to reach people using video that will be available every Tuesday on the Reformer's website.
"We are excited to partner up with Vermont News & Media and the award-winning BCTV, which is an example of how public access TV can succeed and thrive in America," said Case.
Brechenser said a video podcast is a great way to reach audiences who might not pick up the paper every day or tune into the radio on a regular basis.
"We put out papers every day, we put out magazines, we put out content on our website and our Facebook page," said Brechenser. "But it's all text and imagery. Peter and his radio station group use a lot of our content to talk about on the morning drive shows, but it's purely audio."
The first podcast will go live Tuesday, Nov. 8, mid-morning, he said, and each week, another will be pushed online.