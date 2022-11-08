BRATTLEBORO — The Vermontitude video podcast No. 1 is now live, featuring a hot-topic talk with recently ousted Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Chairwoman Michelle Luetjen Green.
In early September, Luetjen Green got a call from a fellow board member, asking her to step down.
“I was told that the board has collectively lost faith in my leadership," she said at the time. Meanwhile, Luetjen Green had zero prior communication from any board members regarding her leadership. She said it came down to her pursuit of transparency.
Vermontitude — brought to you by Vermont News & Media, Great Eastern Radio and BCTV — explores Luetjen Green's ouster as chair with Peter "Fish" Case in this inaugural podcast.
The three media outlets are teaming up with Vermontitude to focus on the issues that are being discussed in Southern Vermont and the tri-state region.
The first podcast will go live Tuesday mid-morning, and each week, another will be pushed online.
Vermont News & Media is the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, the Bennington Banner, the Manchester Journal and Vermont Country Magazine. Great Eastern Radio is home of a number local radio stations such as The Peak, The River and WEEI Sports Radio.