A fall foliage prediction map forecasts the Green Mountain State will be best for leaf peeping around mid-October.
"Fall foliage here should peak around early October with the ultimate peak being around October 9 to 13," states an information sheet from the travel brand website SmokyMountains.com. "Though, you may be able to catch some beautiful colors in the southern part of the state through late October."
Geoff Hatheway, president at Magic Mountain Ski Area, said the prediction is around the same time last year's peak foliage landed in Vermont.
SmokyMountains.com's modeling relies on factors such as historical temperature and precipitation, forecast temperature and precipitation, the type of tree known to be prominent in that geographic region, the historical trends in that area and user data. Last year, the site started allowing visitors to provide "real-time leaf reports" to help with updating a fall foliage prediction map.
"I think we’ve got a fantastic foliage season ahead of us," Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley Mountain, said Wednesday. "Some of the trees are already popping and shifting color up on the mountain."
Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager at Stratton Mountain Resort, said Wednesday that he's "happy to report that leaves have begun to turn already and [the predicted peak foliage] is lining up for a perfect timeline, as scenic lift rides will be running until Oct. 9." The lift schedule can be found at stratton.com/things-to-do/soar-to-the-summit/scenic-lift-rides. Mountain biking also is available.
Joe Healy, spokesperson for Mount Snow, said the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts peak foliage in New England around Oct. 11 with bright colors this year.
"Scenic chairlift rides are an awesome way to experience 360-degree views of foliage at Mount Snow," he said.
New Hampshire's best colors are to be expected between Oct. 2 and 6 in the northern half of the state and Oct. 9 to 13 in the southern portion.
The foliage predictions aren't completely accurate, according to the site. However, after publishing its predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, the site says it's confident in its "data, sources, process, and algorithm."
The fall leaf map can be found at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map. A slider tool at the bottom of the page will be set to the current week and can be moved to the right to see the predicted progression of fall.
The color green indicates the trees in that area of the country haven't begun to change colors. The brown color means the leaves are past their peak.
Fall foliage lift rides to Sunshine Corner, which is about midway up Magic Mountain, will be offered this fall. Grilled food and beverages will be available at Sunshine Corner on Saturdays beginning Sept. 30, as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend.
Hatheway said the new deck at the base lodge will be "hopping with live music." Food and drink can be ordered from the Black Line Tavern menu.
The Adventure Park at Bromley is open only on weekends going forward. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 9, the resort is going to open the scenic chairlift and mini-golf daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A combo ticket for both activities will be available as well as individual tickets for each.
Opal Raven Cirque will be coming to the Adventure Park on Oct. 9 to "send off the summer," Gabriel said.
"She’s a fire dancer and her performances are quite impressive," he said, noting the rain date is Oct. 9.
Bromley Village is offering 15 percent off fall foliage stays through the end of October.
In addition to scenic chairlift rides and mountain biking in the fall, Mount Snow has several events coming up. The resort will host the Vermont Wine & Harvest Festival on Sept. 23 and Oktoberfest on Oct. 7. Music at Fairways Restaurant at the Mount Snow Golf Club continues on Saturdays through Oct. 7.
Stratton's Brewfest and Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for Oct. 7.
"From gorgeous green mountains to the world's best foliage, VT is the place to be," the state's Agency of Agriculture, Foods and Market posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Quench your thirst at one of our famous breweries, taste our award winning cheeses, explore Vermont's beauty by water, hiking trails or bike. Plan your trip and tell us using #VermontBound."