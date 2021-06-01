Republican Gov. Phil Scott wears a mask as he takes the Oath of Office on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., beginning his third two-year term, on Jan. 7. With the pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, Scott says, “I think we’re in a pivotal time. ... A billion dollars has just fallen from the sky, in some respects. It’s here, right in front of us. We have to invest it wisely.”