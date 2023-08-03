VERNON — The Vernon Select Board ordered a homeowner to put up a "Beware of Dog" sign after his Husky bit a Brattleboro woman on May 22, sending her to the hospital for treatment of wounds to her right hand.
On Tuesday night, the members of the Select Board heard from Ashley Pinger, animal control officer with the Windham County Sheriff's Office, and the dog's owner, Joseph Castricone.
"I did talk to the victim and she did have bites that she ended up going back into the hospital [for treatment] over the Memorial Day weekend ..." Pinger told the Select Board, noting that she advised Castricone to put up a fence "to make sure this doesn't happen again."
The dog was quarantined for 10 days to ensure it didn't have rabies. Pinger also recommended Castricone send the dog to an animal behavioralist.
"He has not put up a fence or seen a behavioralist," she said.
The victim, who asked not to be identified, said she is in contact with an attorney who is helping her recover the costs of her medical treatment.
Castricone said the 7-year-old dog has a fear of women since his ear was chipped by a female veterinary technician. He also said he was at fault for the dog running loose because he didn't properly hook its leash to the 60-foot runner at his house.
"He doesn't like women, but he's never bitten a woman," said Castricone, adding his dog shouldn't bite anyone.
He then went on to explain on how the woman stopped in the middle of the road, "which is illegal," and opened her door.
"I'm sure she though she was doing what was the right thing," he said.
When the dog jumped in the car, the woman grabbed it to hold it and the dog bit her, said Castricone.
"I'm sorry that he bit her hand but my dog is not a vicious animal that should be put down because he attacked someone ... He only bit the hand that was grabbing the side of [its] head."
"Mr. Castricone," said Pinger, "no one has said anything just yet about euthanizing your dog and I have never [said that]."
"Someone stopped to try to collect the dog and the dog apparently bit this person," said Thomas Guerino, vice chairman. "Sounds like a fear thing with the dog more than a vicious dog. ... I remember as a kid, I was always told don't go to a dog that you don't know. I'm not suggesting what the dog did is correct and we need to do something about it ... but I'm not so sure it's so guilty here."
Castricone also said he has had difficulty reimbursing the woman through homeowner's insurance because at the time of the incident his home was in foreclosure.
"We are now out of foreclosure and everything's fine ..." he said, though during that period, the loan holder had the insurance policy. "We personally didn't have homeowners insurance because we technically did not own the house. So that is why it's taking as long as it has taken. But we understand that at some point we are semi-responsible."
Castricone also said he felt the woman was somewhat responsible for stopping and grabbing a dog she was not familiar with.
In addition to putting up a warning sign, the Select Board required the Castricones to register the dog, seek a behavioralist for the animal, and construct a fence by July 1 of next year.
He said he would be happy to put up a fence but a $5,000 "fence isn't in the budget right now."
He said since the incident he has been extra careful when securing the dog to its runner in the yard.
"It was my fault. I mis-clicked the runner. That's the only reason why he got off."
Prior to that, said Castricone, the dog had not gotten free except for one time when it slipped out an open door.
