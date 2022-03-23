VERNON — It’s been a long three years since Vernon Homes announced plans to rebuild its campus, and since then, the cost of the project has doubled.
“This large of a project is certainly nothing that Vernon Homes has ever undertaken before,” said Brad Ellis, executive director. “So, yes, there is a certain degree of sticker shock.”
Three years ago, before COVID-19 and the price increases that hit the construction market, the project was expected to cost $15 million.
Now, with changes to the plan because of wetlands on the property and increased materials costs, the price tag is approaching $30 million.
“Where we originally were proposing the ‘Green House’ out in the field out in front of the green and having five separate houses, that impacted wetlands,” said Ellis. “And because of that, and the USDA guidelines for the loan, we had to change our design work. So, instead of being spread out with five houses, the project is now a three-story structure.”
Vernon Homes is adopting the “Green House” model, facilities “that promote socializing and a family environment,” according to the website of the Green House Project, a nonprofit organization that was established nearly two decades ago “to lead the transformation of institutional long-term and post-acute care by creating viable homes that [demonstrate] more powerful, meaningful and satisfying lives, work and relationships.”
Since it was established, the Green House Project has facilitated the construction of 284 homes in 32 states.
Ellis, who’s been with Vernon Homes for nearly 25 years, said the project is more than about replacing outdated facilities.
“There are three core values of the Green House model,” he told the Reformer in 2019. “It’s about providing a real home with care that is centered on the residents and their needs, and it’s about empowering the staff. You can do any one of those three things but until you combine all of them together, that’s when you invoke a cultural change. And when you change the culture, you are changing the way the residents are served and their delivery of care.”
Vernon Homes, previously called Vernon Green Nursing Home, has been in Vernon since 1920 and is a member of Advent Christian Retirement Communities, a nondenominational organization that also operates Meetinghouse Village, an independent senior living complex in Kittery, Maine.
The project calls for a new septic system and drinking water well, and new administrative offices and storage space. The plan also calls for room for training and outpatient rehab, a secluded garden area and patio for outdoor meals and activities, a vehicle drop-off area, a utility barn and an upgrade to laundry services.
There is still some red tape to get through, including Act 250 permitting and getting a certificate of need from the Green Mountain Care Board.
“It’s a slow process, but there haven’t been any hurdles that we haven’t overcome yet,” said Ellis.
Ellis is confident that with a variety of loans the organization has applied for, including one from the USDA and another from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and generous donations from foundations and community members, Vernon Homes will be able to see the project through to completion.
“As we look at the financial feasibility model, we still feel that this is a doable project,” he said. “And working with the USDA and the interest rate on the 40-year loan, that just all makes it plausible.”
Occupancy fees, some of them paid by Medicare and Medicaid, some through insurance and others from clients, will help to keep the facility’s accounts in the black, he said.
It also means Vernon Homes will continue to offer affordable housing, both in its assisted living facility and in its independent living homes.
Vernon Homes currently has space for 45 people in assisted living and has close to 20 people living independently in 15 standalone apartments.
Those numbers won’t change with the new project, but once the construction gets underway, Ellis said his next big project will be developing ways to expand the independent living units.
“There’s a need out there for moderate income independent living within our area,” he said.
Vernon Homes employs about 90 people, 70 on staff and another 20 through food service and environmental service contracts.