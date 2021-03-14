VERNON — A family was displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon.
Vernon Fire Chief Alex Dunklee said he believes the homeowner sustained some minor injuries. The house and a couple of outbuildings at 63 Bemis Road are considered total losses.
Dunklee noted the presence of many local agencies at the three-alarm fire.
“The mutual aid response was pretty impressive,” he said.
Route 142 by Fort Bridgman Road was temporarily closed to traffic.
Dunklee said he believes the American Red Cross is helping the family and some local efforts are underway to donate items.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. State Police were at the scene, Dunklee said.
“I don’t believe it was suspicious but they were down there doing their investigation to confirm it,” he said.
He declined to disclose the name of the family.